5 ways Brock Lesnar could cash-in his WWE Money in the Bank contract

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    06 Jun 2019, 11:19 IST

Could Lesnar cash-in during the main event of WrestleMania 36?
Could Lesnar cash-in during the main event of WrestleMania 36?

Brock Lesnar - to some fans, he's a must-see player, a huge name in wrestling that brings a big-fight feel to every appearance.

To others, he's one of the worst things to happen to wrestling, able to extort an obscene amount of money for just a handful of (oft-formulaic) matches.

Whatever fans may call him, one name he is proud to go by is Mr Money in the Bank.

Despite promising to cash-in on Seth Rollins during this week's RAW, Lesnar did not, leaving the WWE Universe to wonder, when will The Beast cash in.

There are certainly of opportunities for Lesnar to make history and try and reclaim either the WWE or Universal Championship.

Here are five times Brock Lesnar could cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract.

#5: Summerslam 2019

Lesnar demolished John Cena at the 2014 show to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion
Lesnar demolished John Cena at the 2014 show to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion

SummerSlam is considered the greatest party of the summer and over the years the August tradition has provided many shocking and surprising moments.

Taking place not long after the Money in the Bank pay per view on the company's calendar, the blockbuster event has seen a handful of cash-ins over the year.

In 2011, Alberto Del Rio became the first man to cash-in at SummerSlam over a prone CM Punk, whilst Randy Orton was equally successful when he cashed-in on Daniel Bryan in 2013.

We all know that Brock is usually reserved for the big pay per views, and SummerSlam is one of the big four, and arguably the second biggest overall, behind WrestleMania.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that Lesnar could shock everyone by cashing in at the biggest party of the Summer, at the expense of either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston.

