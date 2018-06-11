5 Ways Brock Lesnar Could Show Up At Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank could be a more explosive show than we think!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 09:56 IST 5.06K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast could definitely shake up Money in the Bank!

I think I can safely say that the Universal Championship is the most important title in WWE right now. After all, the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura did not even main event Backlash. For a title so prestigious, the Universal Champion makes very few appearances. Which now brings us to Money in the Bank!

Money in the Bank is a loaded card with two ladder matches, a Last Man Standing match and several marquee contests. Brock Lesnar is nowhere to be seen on the card, much like always. Is this only a ruse though?

In this article, I will suggest 5 ways for Lesnar to show up at Money in the Bank and make a splash! This could very well set up his program for SummerSlam, this year.

As always, leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions.

#5 Destroying Lashley during his match

Could a program with Lesnar help revive Lashley?

Bobby Lashley came into WWE with a lot of steam. Somehow, ever since, he's lost momentum to the point where some of us groan when he's on screen. While he should be laying his opponents to waste, Lashley has been booked in cringe-worthy segments talking about his three sisters. His program with Sami Zayn has really led nowhere.

Let's say that Lashley makes short work of Sami Zayn during his match at Money in the Bank. While he is celebrating, Brock Lesnar comes in and takes him all the way to the place we all know- Suplex City. This could very well lead to a match between the two men for SummerSlam.

Even if Lashley takes a pounding at SummerSlam and loses his big match, this is a step up from what he's doing right now. Plus, this is the match everybody wanted, right?