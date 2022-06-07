5 ways Cesaro could make an epic WWE return

The rumors of Cesaro making a return to WWE have fans buzzing. With his in-ring skills, the former United States Champion has built up a lot of respect and admiration from the WWE Universe over the past decade.

In WWE, he became a tag team specialist while also delivering high-quality singles matches. Before he joined the promotion, the Swiss Superman had a strong reputation for his incredible athleticism and work ethic.

If he does make a WWE comeback, how exactly will he do that? While he's only been away for a handful of months, the WWE landscape has been shaken up considerably in that time. With Money in the Bank and SummerSlam approaching, it is a great time to make a splash.

Below are five ways Cesaro could make an epic WWE return.

#5. The Swiss Superman could help New Day

An obvious move for Cesaro to make after returning to WWE is to help The New Day out. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been battling The Brawling Brutes for several months, but they have often been outnumbered.

Big E suffered a potentially career-ending injury in a match against the squad. Drew McIntyre recently teamed up with Woods and Kingston, but he's made his intentions of challenging Roman known recently. He will likely be distracted soon enough.

If that is the case, the Swiss Superman could be the third man. Cesaro has had legendary feuds with New Day alongside Tyson Kidd and later Sheamus, so there's a familiarity. Plus, Cesaro was a key player for the gaming channel, UpUpDownDown, indicating a closeness with Xavier Woods.

#4. He could join the Brawling Brutes

Butch and Xavier Woods

While it is possible Cesaro battles the Brawling Brutes, there is another option. What if, instead of fighting them, he rejoins his old friend? The Swiss Superman was once part of an extremely successful tag team known as The Bar with the leader of the Brawling Brutes, Sheamus.

Sheamus has already recruited both the powerhouse Ridge Holland and the gritty Butch. If Cesaro were to join the fold, the Brawling Brutes might just have the manpower to take on The Bloodline. This European foursome battling Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn could be game-changing bouts.

#3. The Swiss Cyborg could join or fight Judgment Day

Judgment Day has been dominating Monday Night RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Edge initially led the faction. But that has since changed as Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and the newest member of the group, Finn Balor, collectively attacked Edge on RAW this week.

If Cesaro returns to the promotion, he could very well end up in a situation where he either joins the dominant stable or he combats it. The Swiss star aiding Edge to battle the crew would make for excellent television and likely lead to his stock rising. Joining the intimidating group, on the other hand, offers safety in numbers.

Regardless, the Swiss Superman either joining or fighting Judgment Day feels inevitable if he returns to the brand. Both Edge and the faction would likely want such an experienced veteran on their side.

#2. He could be involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match

The Money in the Bank Ladder match

The 2022 Money in the Bank event is next month. Whichever superstar climbs the ladder in the titular match and retrieves the briefcase wins the bout. The briefcase holds a contract for a guaranteed world championship match.

If Cesaro re-signs with World Wrestling Entertainment, being involved in the multi-man ladder match would be perfect. The likable star will have the audience behind him, and winning the briefcase will skyrocket his career. The contract could also lead him to his biggest goal, a world championship.

#1. Cesaro could return to challenge Roman Reigns

The Swiss Superman and Roman Reigns

In 2021, Cesaro had the biggest push of his career. It could be argued that he even had the biggest match of his career. Unfortunately, no fans were at the show to witness it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss Superman had a brief rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns that even led to the former United States Champion taking Roman on in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Due to the pandemic, this rivalry and the main big-time event at the Premium Live Event took place in the WWE ThunderDome behind closed doors.

If the coffee-loving Swiss superstar returns to the company, he will want another crack at The Tribal Chief. However, this time, he'll have a cheering WWE Universe behind him.

If the Swiss Superman makes a triumphant return to WWE, he has numerous opponents he could take on along with many titles to pursue. Whatever the star may do if he does return, the WWE Universe will be watching.

