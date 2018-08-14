5 Ways Dean Ambrose Can Save Monday Night Raw

The return of Lunacy

After almost 8 months of rehabilitation, Dean Ambrose finally returned to the squared circle to bring some legitimate interest to this Sunday's SummerSlam.

While Seth Rollins will still head to Brooklyn to clash with Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship, the Architect will have a quality back-up in the Lunatic Fringe.

With WWE's flagship show being rendered absolutely senseless by the fans and critics for its predictable booking and lazy in-ring action, Ambrose's return could come as a blessing in disguise.

The former WWE Champion's return has broken the internet and has the fans buzzing about the biggest party of the summer.

His incredible transformation could coerce the management to consider him a more serious threat on Raw, and his versatility could be used to save this predictable show from drowning.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 ways Dean Ambrose can save Monday Night Raw.

#1 Wins the Intercontinental Championship and rejuvenates the mid-card

This could get intense

We all know how great Dean Ambrose looks with a title on his shoulder and with the Lunatic Fringe getting such a phenomenal response tonight, WWE could take full advantage of this opportunity.

The current Intercontinental Championship feud between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler is becoming stale, with the Architect being held hostage by the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre.

Weekly attacks and same in-ring narrative has made this story even more predictable. However, Dean's return could be a welcoming sign to the mid-card division on Monday Night Raw.

Considering the fact that his stock has already risen so high, the company could push him to grab the gold sooner rather than later.

Bringing in Ambrose as the Intercontinental Champion could certainly rejuvenate the mid-card division, and will also help him in making the next giant step towards his career.

