5 Ways Dominik could avenge his father Rey Mysterio on his WWE RAW return

Seth Rollins beat Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, leaving the WWE legend in a heap clutching his eye. His son Dominik will be on WWE RAW tonight and could be coming to avenge what the Monday Night Messiah did to Mysterio. Mysterio and Rollins have been feuding for a while and adding Dominik back to the mix ahead of SummerSlam could lead to one of the most exciting storylines of the summer. We will have to wait for WWE RAW to see what's planned.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year, Rey Mysterio described how he felt having his son follow in his footsteps in WWE:

To have my son follow in my footsteps, which wasn't in the plan three years ago, I think that, as well as the fans being the way they are, being so appreciative of the time I've put into this business, it makes me want to keep going.

With this in mind, let's see how WWE can book Dominik on WWE RAW tonight.

#5 Dominik attacks Seth Rollins on WWE RAW to avenge what happened to his father

Seth Rollins and Mysterio

Seth Rollins left Rey Mysterio in a heap, clutching his eye at Extreme Rules, following the unique Eye For An Eye match. It couldn't have been easy for Dominik, to see his proud father crumpled on the floor in pain like that, at the hands of the Monday Night Messiah.

Like any son who loves his father, Dominik will want revenge on behalf of his injured father when he appears on WWE RAW tonight. It's very likely that Rollins will not hold back from trash-talking about Rey Mysterio in front of Dominik and we could see the anger come to a boiling point, leading to Dominik attacking Rollins without thinking through the consequences. Rollins will have Buddy Murphy for backup and it shouldn't be too hard for the two seasoned Superstars to overwhelm Dominik. We could see Rollins and Murphy give Dominik a sound beating tonight.