Rey Mysterio discusses how long he has left in the ring, when he may retire (Exclusive)

When WWE makes the monumental move to BT Sport at the turn of the year, RAW's exclusive new home in the UK and Ireland will see the legendary Rey Mysterio heading into the new decade as WWE United States Champion - and The Master of the 619 still looks like he hasn't missed a step, but how much does the 45-year-old have left in the tank?

Thanks to WWE's UK team, I caught up with Mysterio to chat about all things WWE ahead of the switch - such as the possibility of a CM Punk in-ring return, the Greatest Mask of All Time's thoughts on The Fiend, his dream WrestleMania opponent, and Mysterio's son Dominik's upcoming in-ring debut.

Well, of course, I also had to ask Mysterio who he's looking forward to facing off against in a WrestleMania dream match.

Recently, yourself and AJ Styles put on an absolutely incredible match on RAW. You were rolling back the years and you've never looked like you've missed a step. How long do you think Rey Mysterio has left in the ring?

It's really hard to say right now because I feel so motivated and so driven by the sport. I could change my mind a week from now or a year from now - but, as of right now, I really feel like I'm picking up a second wind.

To have my son follow in my footsteps, which wasn't in the plan three years ago, I think that, as well as the fans being the way they are, being so appreciative of the time I've put into this business, it makes me want to keep going.

Mysterio also revealed that he'll be able to "retire peacefully" after he gets to share the ring with his son in an official match.

I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020. I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match.

I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully.

