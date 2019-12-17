'Bray Wyatt is a genius!' - Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

From one masked man to another...

With Bray Wyatt currently taking the world by storm as WWE Universal Champion, and wrestling as the enigmatic masked character "The Fiend", there's no doubt SmackDown will be must-see television when it hits BT Sport in January.

Ahead of WWE's monumental move to BT Sport in 2020, when it becomes the exclusive home of RAW and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland, I had the chance to catch up with the legendary Rey Mysterio about the possibility of a CM Punk in-ring return, and Mysterio's son Dominik's upcoming in-ring debut.

While Bray Wyatt wrestled unmasked at WWE TLC against Miz, the man we've become more accustomed to seeing in the ring is, well, possibly not even a man at all, as The Fiend seems to be virtually indestructible. Both characters, though, offer different dynamics, with both being must-see in their own ways.

With Bray Wyatt wrestling both with a mask and without, I had to ask The Greatest Mask of All Time just what his thoughts are on the current WWE Universal Champion, masked Superstar to masked Superstar, Champion to Champion.

"I think he's a genius! He's a genius. It's in his roots, his blood. He's third generation, along with his brothers, but he's making a legacy of his own. He's very motivated and knows where he's going and what he's doing with his character."

