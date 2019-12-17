Rey Mysterio reveals who he'd love to face at WrestleMania 36 (Exclusive)

Mysterio looks ahead to WrestleMania

2020 sees WWE make a monumental move to BT Sport at the turn of the year with RAW and SmackDown finding an exclusive new home in the UK and Ireland. Not only that but major events, such as WrestleMania, will be available via BT Sport Box Office.

Ahead of the move, I had the chance to catch up with the legendary Rey Mysterio, thanks to WWE's UK team, to chat about all things WWE ahead of the switch - such as the possibility of a CM Punk in-ring return, the Greatest Mask of All Time's thoughts on The Fiend, and Mysterio's son Dominik's upcoming in-ring debut.

Well, of course, I also had to ask Mysterio who he's looking forward to facing off against in a WrestleMania dream match.

The roster is filled with top talent but I really think that the match we had leading into me becoming United States Champion against AJ Styles - I would love to do that on a big stage. AJ vs Rey Mysterio.

That wasn't the only match Mysterio was hoping to see in 2020, though, with Mysterio revealing his excitement at the prospect of his son debuting in WWE this year.

I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring.

The current United States Champion also revealed that he'll be able to "retire peacefully" once he shares the ring with son Dominik for an official match.

I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully.

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat and to Rey Mysterio for taking the time to chat with me on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

