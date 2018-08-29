5 ways in which Corbin can abuse his powers

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.04K // 29 Aug 2018, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The acting GM of RAW might have few dirty tricks up his sleeve

Baron Corbin took over RAW’s proceedings as the acting general manager after Kurt Angle, apparently, left for vacation. While it was a tough first day for him, but unlike his predecessor, Corbin isn’t shy of using his powers.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

During a backstage interview, he made it clear that he would be using his authority, just for the sake of using it. He won't follow Angle, he would be running RAW his way

In this article, we would be looking at different scenarios where Corbin can truly live the role of a heel authority, who would be using his powers for personal gains. Do sound off in the comments below whether you agree with these potential measures that can be taken by Baron Corbin.

#1 Win Intercontinental title from Rollins

Rollins defends his title every week.

The first thing that comes to mind with heel authority figures is that they want to keep championships under their grasp. The top prize i.e. the universal title is being contested between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, whom nobody in their sane mind, would want to face at their full might, we will come back to it later.

With Rollins issuing regular open challenges at every RAW, getting inserted in a title match won’t require Corbin to use his authority. The real display of power would be if he is able to win the championship.

Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh or Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre can help cause the distraction and also help to keep the shield at bay until Corbin wins the match via roll-up. Although, Rollins losing his title early in his reign is very unlikely, but the title would give Corbin much-needed relevancy, while he can always win it back or go on a tag run with Dean Ambrose.

1 / 5 NEXT