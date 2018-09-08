5 Ways in which the Shield can seek revenge on Raw

Will the Shield stand tall this week on Raw?

The last week on Raw was a nightmare for the Shield. Not only were they arrested at the beginning of the night but were brutalized by the entire roster as the night ended. Each member of the faction was beaten down to the inch of their lives as the locker room stood united against them.

However, the “Hounds of Justice” are known to seek justice at any cost. Hence, they will leave no stone unturned to settle the score next week on Raw. Each one of them will have to be on his best game to fight against the dozens of Superstars.

Although a group, each member of this faction brings something special to the table. Seth Rollins has the brains to architect their attack, Roman Reigns is the powerhouse, and Dean Ambrose brings the madness to raise hell. This puts this faction far ahead of any other faction in the history of this business.

Here are the five ways in which they can take revenge for what happened last week.

#1 Attack Baron Corbin

This happening is one of the most probable ones.

The Shield can kick off things next week by attacking the man who was responsible to orchestrate their downfall. The acting General Manager of Raw, Baron Corbin, was instrumental in getting them arrested as well as pitting the entire roster against them, both at the beginning and at the end of the night.

In the absence of Kurt Angle, things are certain to go from bad to worse for the Shield, unless they decide to take the matters into their own hands. The trio have defied The Authority in the past and you wouldn't want to bet on them not doing it again.

