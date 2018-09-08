Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Ways in which the Shield can seek revenge on Raw

Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.14K   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:45 IST

Will the Shield stand tall this week on Raw?
Will the Shield stand tall this week on Raw?

The last week on Raw was a nightmare for the Shield. Not only were they arrested at the beginning of the night but were brutalized by the entire roster as the night ended. Each member of the faction was beaten down to the inch of their lives as the locker room stood united against them.

However, the “Hounds of Justice” are known to seek justice at any cost. Hence, they will leave no stone unturned to settle the score next week on Raw. Each one of them will have to be on his best game to fight against the dozens of Superstars.

Although a group, each member of this faction brings something special to the table. Seth Rollins has the brains to architect their attack, Roman Reigns is the powerhouse, and Dean Ambrose brings the madness to raise hell. This puts this faction far ahead of any other faction in the history of this business.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are the five ways in which they can take revenge for what happened last week.

#1 Attack Baron Corbin

This happening is one of the most probables.
This happening is one of the most probable ones.

The Shield can kick off things next week by attacking the man who was responsible to orchestrate their downfall. The acting General Manager of Raw, Baron Corbin, was instrumental in getting them arrested as well as pitting the entire roster against them, both at the beginning and at the end of the night.

In the absence of Kurt Angle, things are certain to go from bad to worse for the Shield, unless they decide to take the matters into their own hands. The trio have defied The Authority in the past and you wouldn't want to bet on them not doing it again.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Dolph Ziggler Braun Strowman
Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
A coder during the day, a writer at night and a nomad at heart.
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (27 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018
RELATED STORY
3 things that could go right in the next episode of RAW...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Best and Worst of the upcoming episode of RAW
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us