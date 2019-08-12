5 ways in which WWE can make SummerSlam the best PPV of 2019

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.68K // 12 Aug 2019, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's a party without a few jaw-dropping moments?

We are a few hours away from WWE's biggest show of summer. Tonight, we may witness a total of six titles change hands during the main show.

With a promising match card, SummerSlam 2019 has already left the WWE Universe buried in exciting speculations. Kevin Owens will be forced to bid farewell to WWE if he loses against Shane McMahon. On the other hand, Natalya has a Championship opportunity against her former friend, Becky Lynch in her hometown.

While the show will be full of surprises, there are still a few things that WWE can do in order to ensure that SummerSlam becomes the best PPV of the calendar year. An old rivalry might see its end tonight or a much-awaited return may shake things up in the Women's division.

So without further ado, let's start with our list.

#5 A well-planned match card

Planning is the key for a long, eventful night

SummerSlam 2019 has a promising match card with more several major titles on the line. WWE has confirmed that the pre-show will last for two hours before the main show kicks off.

With nine matches listed on the main card, the PPV is expected to run for a long duration. Thus, it is important that WWE plan the event schedule carefully in order to avoid a dead crowd.

Six out of nine matches have the potential of crowning a new champion at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. Hence, it would be a mistake if they stack all the major titles towards the end of the PPV.

An ideal way to plan the much-awaited PPV would be to place all the title bouts in alternative segments. The United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Ricochet will make for a perfect start to the third biggest PPV of the year.

Advertisement

The title matches always attract the attention of the viewers but this year, even the non-title matches can make for exciting encounters.

For instance, Bray Wyatt's entrance in his match against Finn Balor alone has created a lot of hype amidst the WWE Universe. Moreover, the career-ending speculation asserted in Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon is one of the most-awaited feuds in the upcoming PPV. Their feud was the highlight of the Blue Brand in the last few weeks and is arguably the most awaited match of the night.

And what would be better than Seth Rollins winning the Universal title to end the show?

1 / 5 NEXT