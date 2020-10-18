The last time John Cena was seen in WWE, The Leader of the Cenation was involved in a feud against Bray Wyatt at this year's WrestleMania.

John Cena recently married his long-time girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena has been making waves in Hollywood and has several projects lined up, such as Fast and the Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

It's safe to say that the 16-time WWE Champion doesn't necessarily need to return to his wrestling roots to stay busy at the moment.

But the time will come when Cena must eventually return, and fans can't wait to see how his kayfabe personality might be altered thanks to his encounter with The Fiend. With that in mind, here are 5 ways John Cena's personality could change in WWE.

#5: John Cena brings back "The Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick upon WWE return

Bringing back the "Doctor of Thuganomics" at #WrestleMania 35 was not only fun for @JohnCena, but also incredibly meaningful. pic.twitter.com/UCuhABAZbq — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2019

In WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era docuseries, John Cena revealed the reason why he dropped his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' gimmick in the first place:

"Here I had a personality that attached to the people who were watching, but then slowly the people who were watching changed and they began to be more kids and more families to come to these events. And I saw it happen. I didn't need a sheet of analytics. I can see it. So I said, this is it. We're changing up right now. I remember going into Vince's office and said, 'I have to stop rapping.'" h/t: Fightful

It's understandable why Cena chose to fit into WWE's PG-friendly era, but times have changed since then. Although the company won't revert to its Attitude Era days, WWE has taken some creative risks with their programming in 2020. Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's storyline is a good example.

Advertisement

Hearing John Cena rap gives me so many happy memories!#WrestleMania #WWE #WrestleMania36 — Behind The Gorilla Podcast (@Behind_Gorilla) April 6, 2020

The two most recent editions of WrestleMania saw John Cena bringing back 'Dr. of Thuganomics' on both occasions, so as a consequence of losing against The Fiend, Cena could revive that gimmick for an important feud when he returns to WWE.