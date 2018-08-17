Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Ways Kevin Owens Can Win The Money in the Bank Contract From Braun Strowman

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    17 Aug 2018, 10:10 IST

Can you see Kevin Owens becoming Mr. MITB at SummerSlam?
Can you see Kevin Owens becoming
Mr.
MITB at SummerSlam?

At first glance this is a mismatched contest, isn't it? The Monster Among Men appears as an unstoppable 'monster', for lack of a better term, and while Kevin Owens is certainly a talented in-ring performer, he's never been displayed at the same level as Owens. And yet, Owens has the opportunity to become Mr Money in the Bank at SummerSlam. How will this match of epic proportions eventually play out?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

I will explore 5 possibilities in this article. 5 possibilities where Kevin Owens somehow manages to outwit Braun Strowman or luck somehow favours him. Which leads him to become the next Mr Money in the Bank.

But defeating Braun Strowman is certainly no easy feat. Will WWE booking allows for Kevin Owens to pull off such a massive coup at SummerSlam, this weekend?

I am just as much in the dark as you are, but yes, I can certainly speculate.

#5 Lars Sullivan knocks Kevin Owens out

Strowman vs. Sullivan could be the ultimate King Kong vs. Godzilla feud!

So many comparisons are often made between Lars Sullivan and Braun Strowman because of their monstrous look and supremely scary attitudes. So much so, that I even had a chance to ask Strowman about it, during a recent interview. There's usually a call up to RAW during SummerSlam (or right after), and this could be the perfect stage for Sullivan to make his big debut. But the debut could happen, with a big swerve.

Let's assume that Kevin Owens is Stephanie McMahon's guy, the one she wants as Universal Champion. She instructs Sullivan to interfere during the match and instead of attacking Strowman, she tells him to take out Kevin Owens. Strowman would lose the match and also his contract.

Will Kevin Owens cash in during Lesnar vs. Reigns then? Maybe after both men knock each other out!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
