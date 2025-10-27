5 Ways Liv Morgan can return to WWE

Liv Morgan has been out of WWE since suffering a shoulder injury in June of 2025. A recent report stated that she could be ready to return in early 2026.

If her recovery is even slightly ahead of schedule, she could even re-emerge before the end of the year. In her absence, the Judgment Day has continued to operate as a focal point of RAW.

JD McDongah and Finn Balor recently lost the World Tag Team titles. Dominik Mysterio still holds the Intercontinental Championship.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez have been active on RAW with Morgan out of commission. The former Women's World Champion could return to WWE in one of the next five ways.

#5. Helping out her tag team partner

Whenever Liv Morgan returns to WWE, it will probably be in a match or segment involving the Judgment Day. Her relationship with Rodriguez, Perez, and Dominik Mysterio will likely come to play.

She didn't like how Balor added The Prodigy to the ranks. When Morgan is healthy, she could pop up during a key tag team match featuring Perez and Rodriguez against two faces.

The former Women's World Champion could assist the women in victory and show that all three are a united front within the Judgment Day.

#4. Liv Morgan turns on the Judgment Day upon her return

If Liv Morgan does shockingly return during a vital tag team match featuring Rodriguez and Perez, many fans would think she's back to help her team win.

However, it would be a surprise and great curveball if she did the opposite and cost the Judgment Day the match. She was highly suspicious of Perez's addition to the group because of her own spot and a potential relationship with Mysterio.

With time to reflect while out with injury, Morgan could opt to turn on her former tag team partner and The Prodigy, making a statement that she’s on her own.

#3. A Royal Rumble return

The initial report suggested that Liv Morgan's timetable for a return is likely early 2026. That easily lines up with the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, which takes place on January 31.

She could be healthy as early as the end of October, but officials may want to hold off for a few months to maximize her return.

Big names always return or debut in the Royal Rumble, including Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair returning in last year's match. Morgan could be a surprise entrant in the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Resuming her relationship with Dirty Dom

Morgan could jump right back into Dominik's arms when she returns. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Since the Judgment Day interferes in every match featuring its competitors, one sensible way Morgan could return is to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Dirty Dom has cheated in nearly every title defense, keeping a firm grasp on the belt he won at WrestleMania 41.

To rekindle the relationship and show that things are back to how they were before her injury, Liv Morgan could return and help her paramour keep his prestigious title.

#1. Stepping up to Stephanie Vaquer

Roxanne Perez faced and fell to new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on last week's RAW. The title wasn’t on the line, but that doesn’t mean members of the Judgment Day members won’t continue to gun for the new champion.

Morgan held the title at one point and will likely be looking for gold upon her return. An easy way to write her comeback from injury would be to blindside La Primera to stake a claim for the Women’s World Championship.

She could also confront and challenge Vaquer face-to-face. It would be a new feud and could cause tension within the ranks of the Judgment Day.

