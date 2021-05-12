5 ways Mia Yim could debut on WWE SmackDown

Mia Yim is arguably one of the best signings WWE has made in a long time. She's got an amazing look, she's incredibly talented - both on the mic and in the ring - and she's just plain cool. So when WWE brought her up to RAW last year it was… as part of a group and wearing a mask?

What?

Thankfully, she's out of that group, (presumably) on her own, and (supposedly) making her SmackDown debut this Friday. Of course, how she debuts is still up in the air - unless a big spoilery article about it gets posted somewhere as I write this. Believe me, it’s happened before.

So, we put on our thinking caps and came up with a number of ways the former(?) RECKONING could introduce herself to the Friday night audience. Check ‘em out below.

#5 Mia Yim gets the usual WWE debut

Mia Yim

I feel like some of you are reading that heading with a tone of sarcasm, but I meant it with utmost sincerity. The “usual WWE debut” is usually pretty awesome.

It usually starts with one of WWE’s typically well-produced video packages. In Mia Yim’s case, it probably would consist of some of her best moments from NXT, as well as any indie footage from promotions WWE is friendly with. Maybe a bumper before the commercial break - “Mia Yim comes to SmackDown… NEXT!”

The show gets back from break, camera trained right on the electric display in the middle of the ThunderDone, Suddenly, it screams (not literally, that would be terrifying) “MIA YIM!” with probably a lot of graffiti and interspersed with things like ‘HBIC” and other related stuff.

Mia Yim comes out and does her thing, and then defeats… I don’t know. Who’s on “put the new gal over” these days? Anyway, she wins and then we cut backstage to a segment with, I dunno, Roman Reigns or something.

All things considered, that’s not a terrible way to make your debut.

