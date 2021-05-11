Mia Yim to debut on WWE SmackDown this Friday - Reports

The WWE Universe has already seen former RETRIBUTION members MACE and T-BAR take their masks off in recent weeks. Could Mia Yim (aka RECKONING) be doing the same this Friday on SmackDown?

According to a report from F4Wonline.com, Mia Yim is tentatively scheduled to make her WWE SmackDown debut this Friday. The show just so happens to be the brand's go-home show before WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday.

Mia Yim could have debuted on WWE SmackDown earlier

Mia Yim was supposed to make her SmackDown debut last week, but WWE scrapped that (along with an Aleister Black promo) due to time constraints.

As for what her gimmick will be? She could continue being RECKONING without the mask, return to her NXT persona, or she could do something completely new.

As an aside, the reports also make no mention of the fourth former member of RETRIBUTION, SLAPJACK (aka Shane Thorne).

Will he be introduced in the same way his other teammates were, or will he return to NXT, much like Mercedes Martinez did?

