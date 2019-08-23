5 ways NXT could change when it moves to USA Network, and 5 things that will stay the same

Soon NXT will begin airing on the USA network, diametrically opposed to AEW on TNT

At this point, most fans have seen the vignettes featuring the Undisputed Era bragging about yachts, college funds, sports cars, and the myriad other ways they are going to be spending their new raises when WWE NXT begins airing on the USA network.

While the boys in the Era--Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish--were playing in character, they were also making a solid point about NXT. As much critical success as WWE's ostensible developmental brand has enjoyed, it isn't as profitable as Raw or Smackdown because those shows have a cable television presence.

That is going to change. With NXT now set to air on the USA network, what does this mean for the yellow brand? Will the fans still be pleased with the product, or will it endure too many changes and 'tinkering' from the powers that be in WWE and the USA network?

Here are five ways NXT could change on USA network, and five things that will probably stay the same.

Might Change #1: A bigger emphasis on 'indie scene darlings' like Keith Lee

Keith Lee on NXT.

All Elite Wrestling was founded by wrestlers who made their mark on the independent scene. The Young Bucks are the most successful, commercially and critically, independent wrestling stars of all time. Cody languished for years in the WWE's lower mid-card before he struck out on his own and became a major independent and international superstar.

In order to compete with a promotion founded upon indie scene ideas, WWE might decide to put forward a lot of NXT star who are former indie scene darlings. Men like Keith Lee and Matt Riddle were hugely popular on the indie scene, so they might wind up being on NXT programming in a featured role.

1 / 10 NEXT