5 ways Randy Orton could return to WWE 

Randy Orton has been off WWE TV since May 20, 2022, due to a back injury. The Apex Predator last featured in the Tag Team Titles Unification match, where he teamed up with Riddle to take on The Usos.

Things, however, didn't turn out too well for The Viper in that much as RK-Bro succumbed to a loss in the end. Following that, Randy and Riddle were brutally attacked by The Bloodline, which led to Orton being written off the television to recover from back injury.

While there is still a cloud over the deets of his potential return to the company, there is no denying that The Viper's WWE return will surely be one of the biggest moments of the year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the former WWE Champion to make a blockbuster return sooner rather than later and do what he does best-entertain.

On that note, let's take a look at five ways Randy Orton could return to the company.

#5. Randy Orton joins forces with Riddle to challenge The Usos

Mick Joest @G33kyMick



I'm hoping both positive updates from these dudes means that RK-BRO is on its way back to the #WWE for another run.

As mentioned earlier, The Viper's last appearance came in the Tag Team Title Unification match against The Usos, which he lost. The Bloodline then attacked Orton and Riddle.

Given how things ended, Randy Orton could return to exact revenge on The Usos. The creative team could have The Viper join forces with Riddle upon his return to challenge the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The Usos have been a dominant force on the main roster in the recent past. However, getting past RK-Bro once again would be an uphill task.

#4. The Viper takes on The Tribal Chief

While the company was reportedly planning a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022, it didn't come to fruition due to the latter's injury.

However, there is no denying that things are far from over between the duo, given how Reigns joined forces with The Usos to attack Orton following the Tag Title Unification match. Hence, WWE could book The Apex Predator in a feud with The Tribal Chief upon his return.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see if there is a title involved in the fixture, given The Head of the Table is likely to drop the Undisputed Universal Champion to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Orton locks horns with Bray Wyatt

IBeast @x_Beast17_x



This was great.



RANDY ORTON BURNS BRAY WYATT IN A CASKET AND FIEND SHOWS UP
This was great.
#WWERAW

Randy Orton has had several wars against Bray Wyatt in the past. The duo share quite a bit of history between them, and their rivalry has been one of the most memorable ones in the history of the company.

With The Eater of Worlds back in WWE, it wouldn't be a bad idea if the company chooses to reignite the rivalry between the duo upon Orton's return. The Apex Predator locking horns with Wyatt would surely draw a lot of eyeballs and prove to be a commercial success.

#2. Randy turns on Riddle

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Randy Orton vs Riddle almost happened in 2022 Randy Orton vs Riddle almost happened in 2022 https://t.co/AtSgw9SFtG

While rumors of WWE splitting RK-Bro were making the rounds all over the internet in the first quarter of last year, it didn't happen due to Orton's injury. However, WWE could finally pull the plug on the beloved tag team upon The Viper's return.

The creative team could have Orton return and turn on The Original Bro. The former Tag Team Champion could blame Riddle for their loss against The Usos in the tag team title unification match, turning heel in the process.

This angle would then lead to a potential blockbuster match between the duo.

#1. WWE books Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar one more time

The high-profile match between Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2016 left fans with a sour taste in their mouths as it ended on an abrupt note.

In the final moments of the match, Lesnar busted open Orton with repeated elbow strikes to pick up a win via TKO. Given how things ended, it left many disgruntled. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decides to revisit this feud to give it a fitting end.

With both Orton and Lesnar in the latter stages of their careers, WWE booking the duo in a few money feuds before they hang their boots for good makes total sense. Fans can expect this to break several records at the box office if/when it happens.

Who should Randy Orton face upon his WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

