Update on WWE potentially breaking up Randy Orton and Riddle - Reports

Following reports that WWE originally booked Riddle to win this year's Royal Rumble Match, the future of his tag team with Randy Orton seems in doubt. There is now an update on RK-Bro's future and what would happen if they split.

WrestleVotes reported on their Twitter handle that the company initially planned for Riddle and Orton to face off at SummerSlam. They instead won the RAW Tag Team Championship from AJ Styles and Omos at the event. Following that, the plan was to hold off on RK-Bro's split until WrestleMania 38.

Now, it seems like the majority of the creative team is against Riddle and Randy Orton breaking up. If the split happens, it could lead to a WWE Championship match between the pair.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title

Perhaps this is why The King of Bros was originally slated to win the Rumble, with The Viper also being considered. Instead, Brock Lesnar won the 30-man match and will likely challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, leaving RAW's world title scene open for WrestleMania.

Is Randy Orton vs. Riddle for the WWE Championship a possibility for WrestleMania 38?

RK-Bro are currently in a feud with Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championship. It could get wrapped up in time for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where Bobby Lashley will defend his newly-won WWE Championship inside the dreaded structure.

Orton and Riddle could both be a part of the Chamber Match, with one of them winning. This would add another level to a potential rivalry between the two of them at WrestleMania 38.

WWE may still get a lot out of RK-Bro as a unit. However, The King of Bros could become a permanent main-eventer through this storyline, especially if he leaves The Show of Shows as a world champion.

