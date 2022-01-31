Surprising name was originally planned to win the Royal Rumble before Brock Lesnar - Reports

In a surprising new revelation, it is being reported that Brock Lesnar was not originally planned to win this year's Royal Rumble match.

According to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the original plan called for Riddle to win the Men's 2022 Royal Rumble. The report further adds that there were a ton of changes in the plan for the Rumble over the course of the week before the final decision to have Brock Lesnar be a surprise entrant and the eventual winner.

Johnson also added that there was a pitch for Randy Orton to win the match as well, but Riddle was still the frontrunner until Lesnar was decided as the winner. It should be noted that Randy Orton and Riddle, together known as the RK-Bro, recently lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to the team of Otis and Chad Gable.

Ironically, it was the Beast Incarnate who ended up eliminating both Riddle and Orton from the Rumble match this past Saturday. In the end, it came down to Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Lesnar managed to throw the Scottish Warrior over the top rope to win the match and book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Smitty Werbenmanjensen @ChrEEstosK Riddle is 6’2 216 and Brock Lesnar caught him in midair and heaved him out the ring like he was a bale of hay #RoyalRumble Riddle is 6’2 216 and Brock Lesnar caught him in midair and heaved him out the ring like he was a bale of hay #RoyalRumble https://t.co/mLI1LzU9af

Brock Lesnar had a night full of ups and downs at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Brock Lesnar entered the show as the WWE Champion and defended his title against Bobby Lashley in what many fans called a dream match. The two powerhouses had a hard-hitting bout, but Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended up interfering and attacking Lesnar when the referee was knocked out.

The Tribal Chief asked Paul Heyman to hand him the WWE Championship and went on to attack Brock Lesnar with it. Bobby Lashley took advantage of the situation and pinned his fallen foe to become the new WWE Champion.

Later in the night, The Beast Incarnate entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at #30. He needed less than three minutes to clear the field, as he eliminated five WWE Superstars and won the Rumble. All signs are pointing towards a WrestleMania clash between Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion but nothing has been confirmed by WWE yet.

