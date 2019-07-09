5 Ways Randy Orton's WWE return can change the game

WWE star Randy Orton, who has many nicknames including The Viper and WWE's Apex Predator, has been absent from television since defeating Triple H at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Despite being a longtime veteran of the company, Randy Orton remains in great shape and can still be a major impact player in WWE.

Reports indicate Orton had vacation time scheduled following the Super ShowDown PPV, and new reports, including a report from Fightful.com, are indicating Orton is also dealing with a neck injury. The report furthers that the injury does not appear to be serious, and Orton is expected to be making his return to WWE TV in the very near future, although a return date has not been announced.

With The Viper poised to make his return to WWE TV, during a time in which the company is undergoing numerous changes creatively and cosmetically, let's take a look at five ways Randy Orton's return can change the game in WWE.

#5 The non-PG voices need to return to Orton's head

Randy Orton was arguably at his best when he was the devilish heel which birthed his theme song "Voices". The lyrics of the song, which include lines such as "I hear voices in my head, they talk to me they understand," helped to color a Randy Orton character who was maniacal, methodical, and downright evil.

The above version of Orton was somewhat of an extension of his "Legend Killer" character, in which Orton was shelving top legends such as Rob Van Dam and Ric Flair on his quest to destroy everything in WWE and capture top championships. Orton even attacked The Fabulous Moolah at one point, truly cementing his heel character.

With WWE seemingly making a return to more risque television, and straying somewhat from its strict PG model, now would be the perfect time to reintroduce fans to the true demon known as The Viper, and allow Orton to work as a major heel.

