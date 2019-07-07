5 Ways Rey Mysterio could slot back into Monday Night Raw

WWE has a number of interesting scenarios for Mysterio tomorrow night on Raw

Rey Mysterio is a former United States Champion, but following his shocking victory over Samoa Joe back at Money in the Bank, Mysterio was forced to relinquish his Championship due to a shoulder injury. Interestingly, this was the first time in the history of the title that Mysterio relinquished the belt back to the star that lost it just weeks before and Samoa Joe has since moved on as the recognized Champion.

It was announced by WWE yesterday on their Twitter page that Mysterio has been cleared for action and will be making his return to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night (July 8th) even though there is no news on what he will be doing when he finally makes his way back through that curtain as part of the company's flagship show.

#5. Rey Mysterio vs Ricochet

Rey Mysterio and Ricochet have already expressed an interest in feuding

Rey Mysterio relinquished the United States Championship a few weeks ago when it was revealed that he was too injured to be able to defend it at Stomping Grounds. Samoa Joe was the man who defended the Championship against Ricochet, but The One and Only was able to defy the odds and come out on top to win his first main roster Championship.

Mysterio never lost the United States Championship and if Samoa Joe was still Champion then he would go back after him upon his return. Whilst it's safe to say that Ricochet has his own issues since AJ Styles and The Club beat him in the main event of Raw last week, Mysterio has been talking up a match between himself and Ricochet for a while and this could be the perfect way to set up a fantasy SummerSlam showdown.

