5 ways Roman Reigns could punish Sami Zayn following his betrayal on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was a good night for a lot of people, but it proved to be a bad night for The Bloodline. The night didn't go how anyone in the faction expected, with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in particular not happy.

Roman had a contract signing with Kevin Owens, but the Prize Fighter jumped Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He managed to lay out Sikoa and The Usos and even put Reigns through a table.

Only after Owens did all of that, and signed a contract for his bout at The Royal Rumble, did Sami finally come out for the "save". Many believe he was slow to save his fellow stablemates on purpose. However, others pointed out that he was simply preparing travel arrangements for the faction, as requested by Reigns earlier in the show.

WWE has since announced that RAW 30 will feature a "trial" of Sami Zayn. While details remain scarce, it may lead to a punishment of some sort dished out to Zayn for his alleged betrayal. If Sami is found guilty in this upcoming trial, what punishment could he face? In what ways may Roman Reigns discipline the former Intercontinental Champion?

Below are five ways Roman Reigns could punish Sami Zayn following his betrayal on WWE SmackDown.

#5. He could be banned from The Bloodline

It could be argued that Sami Zayn's biggest focus in professional wrestling isn't picking up wins or chasing after championships. Instead, his biggest focus over the past six months has been The Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce worked hard to get close to Roman Reigns and the group, often serving as the scapegoat for brutal beatdowns from the stable's rivals. After his hard work and consistency, a major punishment could be to exile him from the faction.

Following the trial on WWE RAW 30, Sami may no longer be an Honorary Uce, meaning no more riding with The Bloodline.

#4. Roman could force the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to fight Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is the enforcer of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has proven to be a dominant force. He first joined WWE as part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding. After a successful run on the brand, he went on to join the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The enforcer of The Bloodline debuted by helping Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and has since proven to be a key factor in the group. He regularly wipes out opposition, be it his own or those looking to fight any of the members of his family. He's even come to Sami's aid in the past.

There's a chance that Roman Reigns will have Solo Sikoa handle Sami Zayn's betrayal, or at least what he perceives as a betrayal, in a physical manner. If Solo roughs Sami up, the Canadian star may fall in line and probably obey The Bloodline's orders without any further snafus. Nonetheless, it would be a tough night at the office for Zayn.

#3. Sami may not be allowed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday. The epic event is arguably WWE's second-biggest show of the year and, to many, the most interesting and exciting. This is primarily due to the Royal Rumble matches.

Two Royal Rumble matches will take place at the big show set to be held in San Antonio, Texas. One will feature 30 men clashing for a world title opportunity, while the other bout will feature 30 women for the same. Superstars in the past and present strive just for an opportunity to compete in these matches.

Roman Reigns may punish Sami Zayn for his actions by not allowing him to participate in the 30-man Men's Royal Rumble Match. If Reigns questions Sami's loyalty, he may want to avoid risking The Underdog From The Underground by pulling off a shocking upset win and going on to challenge The Tribal Chief for gold.

#2. The Bloodline could viciously attack Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso

The Bloodline is a scary faction. Sami Zayn aside, the group features four championship-caliber Samoan athletes who have proven how dangerous they can be time and time again. Simply put, they're downright menacing.

Sami has managed to add some comedic relief and light-heartedness to the otherwise intimidating group, but that could all dissipate if he is found guilty and ends up facing Roman Reigns' wrath.

Roman, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso may find Sami guilty of betraying The Bloodline and hence, remove him from the group. Unlike a previous entry, however, his punishment isn't just a banishment. They may violently remove him from the faction, potentially beating him so badly that Zayn won't be able to return to action.

#1. Roman Reigns may force Sami to injure Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns is a brilliant champion and a skilled fighter. He's quick, a great striker, and a powerhouse. One attribute he possesses that fans never quite realized, however, is his power of manipulation.

Prior to returning to WWE in 2020, The Tribal Chief spent most of his WWE tenure as a happy-go-lucky hero who fans could cheer for. Since then, however, he's been known to manipulate, belittle, and even gaslight both his foes and his own family.

He could use his power of coercion to convince Sami that The Master Strategist needs to earn goodwill to keep his role with the group. More specifically, Reigns may demand that Zayn takes out his former best friend, or else he's gone from the group.

Doing so could end up meaning Roman has the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 off and will no longer have to defend his belt. It would also prove Sami's loyalty once and for all. Would Zayn be willing to seriously injure his "former" best friend, though? Time may tell, depending on how the trial goes.

