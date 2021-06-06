5 Ways that Roman Reigns' stable could implode on WWE TV 

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV back at SummerSlam last year and has dominated SmackDown ever since.

Reigns has joined forces with Paul Heyman and his cousin Jey Uso and together, the three have become the main stars of The Blue brand. Jimmy Uso has made his return to SmackDown in recent weeks and Reigns has looked to recruit him to his stable, but it doesn't seem to be going to plan.

WWE looks to be teasing an implosion in the near future, but who will cause Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos to go their separate ways? The following list looks at just five potential ways that the stable could be dissolved.

#5. The Usos reunite and turn their back on Roman Reigns

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have been a formidable team since the former Tag Team Champion was forced to acknowledge Reigns at Hell in a Cell last year. This alliance has been tested in recent weeks with the return of Jimmy Uso and it's put Jey in a tough spot between his cousin and his brother.

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns cost his cousins the chance to become Tag Team Champions and gave off the illusion that he was worried that they would win the match and take away his focus.

After the match, Jimmy Uso and Reigns once again disagreed on the treatment of the Mysterios. When Jimmy exited the ring, he expected his brother to follow him. Jey remained in the ring with Roman and made it clear that he was still loyal to his cousin, but for how much longer?

Jimmy Uso isn't loyal to Roman Reigns; he only steps in when his brother Jey needs help. But the question is, how long will it be before Jey turns on Roman as well? This week, Reigns couldn't even tell the difference between his cousins in a blatant show of disrespect, so Jey will become wise to it soon enough.

Since Reigns' stable is all about family and honoring their legacy, it's hard to imagine that the group will be able to continue with new faces if The Usos reunite and turn their back on the Universal Champion.

