5 ways Samoa Joe could exact revenge against Seth Rollins & AOP

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 24, 2019

Samoa Joe is an unforgiving Superstar

Samoa Joe is one of the toughest wrestlers in the industry today, and he showed just how fearless he is by standing up to Seth Rollins and The AOP this week on RAW.

While Joe has been out of competition for some time and has taken to the announce table on the Red brand in recent weeks, he did not back down from a fight at a time when the heels were beating down Rey Mysterio.

However, the numbers game proved to be too much for the Samoan Submission Machine, and The AOP drove him through the announce table following the instructions laid down to them by The Architect.

While Joe might be out for a week or so following the attack, we will watch him return and exact revenge from the heelish trio sooner than later.

In this article, we will look at the 5 ways in which Samoa Joe could exact revenge from The Architect and The AOP.

#5 A backstage attack

Joe could orchestrate a backstage attack on the three men

Rollins and The AOP took out Kevin Owens in a backstage attack a couple of weeks ago. By doing so, the three men formed an alliance that will likely haunt the RAW roster for months to come.

Joe, on the other hand, has been out of the ring for some time and is enjoying his time commentating on the Red brand. This week, he fell victim to Rollins, Akam, and Rezar, and suffered a double chokeslam through the announce table.

To repay Rollins and his henchmen, we could watch Joe attack The Architect (or all three men) backstage, causing them to skip an episode or two and prove that his attack was lethal.

Since we don’t know whether he is ready to compete again or not, a backstage segment could be safe enough for the Samoan Submission Machine, and he could put The Architect to sleep and send a message to anyone else who wants to stand up to him.

Joe never backs down from a fight, and even though he may not be cleared to compete for some time to come, he will look to exact revenge from the heelish trio sooner than later.

