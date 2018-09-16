5 Ways that Hell in a Cell 2018 could end

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.70K // 16 Sep 2018, 20:52 IST

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are set to do battle at Hell in a Cell 2018

Hell in a Cell 2018 is almost here and we've got eight matches announced on the card so far (there's always time for last minute changes, especially with the WWE!) But the most probably main event for the pay-per-view is the Universal Title match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Strowman is cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the event, with the match taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. There's also another element with Mick Foley returning to Hell in a Cell matches as the special guest referee.

So with the battle of the behemoths, 'The Big Dog' vs 'The Monster Among Men' set to end the show, the big question is how exactly will this collision of giants go down? Well, here are five ways that the Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View can end!

#5 The Shield win all the titles

Could the Shield win all of the gold on Raw?

Incredibly the Shield are as over in their third run as a team as they've ever been in their first two runs which means the WWE could truly capitalise on the popularity of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns by having them stand tall, holding every major male title on Monday Night Raw to close the show.

If all three members of the Shield win their respective matches, Roman Reigns will be Universal Champion, Seth Rollins will be Intercontinental Title and Ambrose, with Rollins, would be Raw Tag-Team Champions

They've done something similar to this in the past with Ambrose as the United States Champion and Reigns and Rollins as the Tag-Team Champions. This would be a moment that eclipses that and cements the Shield as one of the greatest ever ever factions in the WWE.

