5 Ways The Bloodline can respond after John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber

The footage of John Cena's heel turn is now among the most-watched videos on WWE's social media handles. Over the years, fans always wondered whether The Cenation Leader would ever embrace the dark side, and The Rock finally made it happen at Elimination Chamber.

The Final Boss seemingly knew Cody Rhodes wouldn't sell his "soul" to him. Hence, he had a backup plan. Since Cena is set to retire in December 2025, he desperately wants to win his 17th world championship. The Brahma Bull can make it happen.

John Cena and Rocky's partnership doesn't just affect the current Undisputed WWE Champion, but it may impact The Bloodline as well. The Rock has been an important part of The Bloodline saga since last year. Members of the group, like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, have aligned with Cody Rhodes in the past. Their support of The American Nightmare can result in grave consequences.

Here are five ways The Bloodline can respond to John Cena's heel turn:

#5 Jey Uso needs to keep an eye on his WrestleMania spot

Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to RAW after the latter quit SmackDown. The American Nightmare wanted to give The OG Bloodline member a second chance, and they have had each other's back since. The duo even briefly held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship together.

Now that Cody Rhodes has refused to align with The Final Boss, the latter might put a target on everyone's back who has ever helped The American Nightmare. Jey Uso is definitely one of them!

The Rock can find a way to strip Main Event Jey of his WrestleMania spot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This would be a huge blow not only to Jey but also to the rest of The OG Bloodline. Main Event Jey needs to ensure his Show of Shows spot is secure on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#4 Jimmy Uso's actions at WWE Bad Blood could come back to haunt him

After being removed from The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso returned to WWE TV at Bad Blood 2024. He helped Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Interestingly, The Final Boss returned at the same event and had a staredown with The OG Bloodline members.

Had Jimmy Uso not helped the OTC and The American Nightmare, The Rock might not have considered him as a potential threat in his mission of destroying the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, with John Cena selling his "soul", Jimmy Uso needs to keep looking over his shoulders.

#3 Jacob Fatu might try to join forces with The Rock and John Cena

Jacob Fatu doesn't seem to be keen on resolving his issues with Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion of the Island has not brought a world championship back to The Bloodline as promised, and Jacob Fatu may have moved on from the partnership.

Given that his motives are to be on the winning side, Jacob can join forces with The Rock and John Cena. The pair can help The Samoan Werewolf reach the top of WWE.

Instead of opposing Rocky's actions, Fatu might approach The Final Boss and offer to be his enforcer.

#2 Solo Sikoa might reunite with The OG Bloodline

The Street Champion is in a rough spot at the moment. Neither of the iterations of The Bloodline are welcoming him with open arms. He needs to seek acceptance from at least one faction to keep himself relevant.

Given his strained relationship with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa can turn babyface and attempt to mend fences with The Usos and Roman Reigns. This will ensure that Jacob Fatu cannot ambush him and put him on the shelf while he continues to be a part of The Bloodline saga.

#1 Roman Reigns could become Cody Rhodes' strongest ally

The highly anticipated bout between The American Nightmare and John Cena will not be one without interferences. On the Road to WrestleMania, fans can expect The Final Boss to be merciless towards the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Roman Reigns can respond to the cruelty and return as Cody Rhodes' ally. As two of WWE's top babyfaces, the stalwarts can counter Rocky's vicious moves together. This can even set up a match between Reigns and The Final Boss down the line.

