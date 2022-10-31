5 Ways The Bloodline Could explain Sami Zayn's absence at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Superstars will begin the long trip over to the Middle East later this week ahead of Crown Jewel on Saturday night.

While many members of the roster are scheduled to appear as part of the show, there are several who won't be part of this year's show in Saudi Arabia.

MVP will seemingly be written off TV this week on SmackDown, allowing him to skip the event, but how will The Bloodline explain Sami Zayn's absence when The Usos and Roman Reigns are in action?

#5. Sami Zayn could refuse to make the trip after recent issues within The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is of Syrian descent and has made it clear since WWE's first trip to Saudi Arabia back in 2018 that he will not be performing in the country any time in the future. This means that WWE needs to have a backup plan for Zayn to be written out of the show.

This week on SmackDown, there could be a backstage segment where Zayn makes it clear that he does not need to travel to the Middle East so he will give Jey Uso his space and allow The Usos to defend the Tag Team Championships without his help.

If The Usos lose their titles without Sami in their corner, it could then lead to much bigger issues within The Bloodline when they return to American soil.

#4. There could be a pre-record for a backstage segment where The Bloodline tells Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to stay in the back

Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul while The Usos defend against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel, so Sami Zayn is expected to be there.

The fact that he is physically unable to be in attendance means that WWE could pre-record a segment with him for the show where The Usos and Roman Reigns tell him and Solo Sikoa not to come out and help, they will handle business alone.

If either one loses, they could then blame the two men for not helping, despite following their own orders.

#3. Jey Uso could explain that Sami Zayn missed his flight

Given their recent issues, it would be a fantastic swerve if The Bloodline arrive at Crown Jewel and Jey Uso reveals that Sami Zayn missed his flight. It could be hinted that this was Uso's doing to ensure that Zayn isn't able to interfere in their match against The Brawling Brutes.

This is a plan that could then backfire for Jey if they do end up losing the match and Jimmy goes on to point out that Zayn could have been the deciding factor if he allowed him to.

#2. Sami Zayn could be written off on WWE SmackDown

In recent years, WWE has always found a genius way of ensuring that Sami Zayn isn't needed in Saudi Arabia. The former NXT Champion could easily be written off on this week's SmackDown if he's beaten down or it appears as though he has been injured.

The Tribal Chief could claim that he still wants him to be in his corner and ensure victory over Logan Paul, but if Zayn is badly injured, Reigns could tell him not to make the trip and hope that the rest of The Bloodline has his back.

#1. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa won't make the trip and it could be explained as "handling business"

With Roman Reigns wrestling in the main event and The Usos defending their Championships, both Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn would be expected to be in attendance. Rather than putting themselves in a position where they have to explain that Zayn is missing, it could be that WWE decides to also keep Solo off the show.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn could then be handling Bloodline business elsewhere or have both been told not to make the trip and instead handle some family business in the States.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will make the trip without Sami Zayn? Have your say in the comments section below...

