5 Ways The Rock could still insert himself into the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 saw Cody Rhodes get closer to finishing his story with Roman Reigns. However, now fans wonder if The Rock could still enter the mix at WrestleMania 40.

Leading up to WWE Royal Rumble 2024, there was a huge expectation of someone like CM Punk or The Rock winning the Men's Rumble to headline WWE WrestleMania 40. However, Cody Rhodes inserted his name into the history books by becoming the fourth wrestler to win back-to-back Rumbles. He will now go on to face Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For all the fans hoping to see The Great One, here are a few ways he could still insert himself into the main event of WrestleMania 40.

#5. Use his TKO power

The Rock recently made headlines when he became a member of the Board of Directors of WWE's parent company, TKO. This technically keeps him at even higher authority than Triple H.

If he plans to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, he may use his veto power in kayfabe to make the main event a triple-threat match. He could portray a heel character leading up to the Showcase of Immortals while fans support the underdog Cody Rhodes. This approach will feature major twists and turns.

#4. Defeat WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

While Royal Rumble was the first stop in the Road to WrestleMania 40, fans will witness Elimination Chamber 2024 next month in Australia. The arena will be filled with tens of thousands of fans to create a grand atmosphere.

The Rock could return soon and challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at Elimination Chamber. The stipulation could be such that if he wins the contest, he will insert himself into the main event of The Show of Shows to make it a triple threat. Being the man Cody is, he may not refuse the challenge.

#3. Participate in the Elimination Chamber

As noted above, the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will emanate next month from Australia. It will seemingly have multiple Chamber matches to decide challengers for the remaining World Championships at WWE WrestleMania 40.

While he didn't appear at Royal Rumble 2024, The Great One could enter the Elimination Chamber and even win the battle to insert himself into the main event of the Showcase of The Immortals.

This approach will ensure The Rock stays a babyface, leading to the company's flagship event in April.

#2. Interfere in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40

If The People's Champion doesn't return to challenge Roman Reigns, he can surely help out Cody Rhodes to complete his year-long story.

The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns at last year's Show of Shows, thanks to the last-minute aid from Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer will likely help his cousin out at WrestleMania 40, and to even the odds, The Rock could interfere in the main event battle.

This way, WWE could set up a future dream match between The Tribal Chied and The Great One.

#1. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40

While most fans expect the main event of night one of this year's Show of Shows to be CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, The Best in The World failed to win at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. So, the match may not happen.

There is a slight possibility that The People's Champion could battle Roman Reigns on the night one of 'Mania. Roman may not need to defend the title two nights in a row, as his battle against The Rock may not need a title involved.

Do you think The Rock should insert himself into the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All after what happened at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

