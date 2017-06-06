5 ways the WWE can make the Mae Young Classic tournament interesting

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 09:38 IST

The 32 women’s tournament is sure to include among the greatest female wrestlers in the world

On July 13th and 14th, women's wrestling comes to the forefront. One of the most anticipated tournaments to take place, the Mae Young Classic is slated to take place on those days and will garner a great deal of attention. While the results may be released after the taping, that doesn't mean that the event still won't be something special to watch.

The tournament is said to feature 32 females from around the world, competing to determine the winner of this prestigious event. However, the event isn't just one match after another, leading to an eventual winner. It is important to realise that the event should surprise fans either with unannounced stipulations or moments that fans wouldn't see coming. Could we see friends become rivals? Would we see surprising alliances made and a cut-throat result in the end?

There are several possibilities that can arise from this tournament, and each one appears to be more exciting than the next. Who will come out on top, and how will they do it? Here are five ways the WWE can make the Mae Young Classic tournament interesting.

#5 A contract is offered to the tournament winner

An official contract could be given to the winner of the tournament

When all these talented women come together to compete in the Mae Young Classic, a great deal could be at stake. During the Cruiserweight Classic in the summer of 2016, fans were aware beforehand that a trophy would be awarded to the winner. However, it wasn't confirmed until the final match-up that the winner would, in fact, become the WWE Cruiserweight champion.

While one of the items that spilled out was that not all competitors had signed contracts, in the end, the final consisted of two men already under contract because the winner, and thus champion, would have to be someone under contract. In this instance, unless it's kept completely under wraps, the concept may be that an official contract will be awarded to the winner.

In an ideal tournament, provided those that aren't under contract remain in the tournament and make the finals, it would be interesting to see the winner walk away with an official contract and be immediately drafted to either Raw or Smackdown Live.