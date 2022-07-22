5 Ways Theory could be prevented from cashing in his Money In The Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam - Major turn, unsolved mystery 

Theory is currently Mr. Money in the Bank and has vowed that he will cash in his contract at WWE SummerSlam following Roman Reigns' Championship defense against Brock Lesnar.

Reigns and Lesnar are set to collide in what is sure to be a brutal Last Man Standing Match, and whoever can walk out could then be forced to go through Theory.

SummerSlam has been a location for Money in the Bank cash-ins before, but there are several ways that WWE could prevent Theory from cashing in his briefcase next weekend.

#5. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon stops Theory from cashing in

Theory and Vince McMahon have been working together closely over the past few months and it's clear that this is why the star has been pushed so hard in the company recently.

He was granted a rematch that he didn't earn against Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam. If he's unable to reclaim the United States Championship from The All-Mighty, then there's a chance that McMahon could make a cameo appearance and stop him cashing in his contract.

McMahon has a stranglehold on Theory's WWE career and one word from him would ensure that the star doesn't attempt a cash-in. He could even turn himself face by turning against his newest protege.

#4. Dolph Ziggler prevents Theory from cashing in his contract

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose once had a hilarious feud over the Money in the Bank contract where the latter would always find a way to prevent Rollins from cashing in his briefcase.

Rollins finally cashed in at WrestleMania to become WWE Champion after Ambrose was put through a ladder by Luke Harper, which meant that he was unable to stop him. Theory and Ziggler could have the same kind of angle with Ziggler preventing a cash in at every opportunity and even stealing the briefcase if needed so that the star is unable to cash in.

It would be a hilarious segment if the match comes to an end and Theory is backstage looking for the case and unable to cash in because it has been stolen.

#3. Bobby Lashley destroys Theory in his match for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Theory at SummerSlam next weekend after he was able to dethrone the star back at Money in the Bank. Theory believes that he will be able to overcome Lashley, win back his title and then cash in his contract, but The All-Mighty could stand in the way of his plan.

If Lashley not only defeats Theory but puts him through the most brutal match of his life then he will be in no shape to cash in his contract. This would prevent him from being part of the main event and would allow him to move on to a feud with Dolph Ziggler.

#2. The Usos are lying in wait for Theory

The Usos have a match of their own at SummerSlam, but it's highly unlikely that the duo won't make their presence known as part of the Last Man Standing match in the main event. The stipulation means that there are no disqualifications, so The Usos are free to intervene.

If Reigns is the one who comes out on top and Theory attempts to cash in, it's likely that The Usos will still be out and ready to take out the challenger and prevent him from making it to the ring to cash in.

#1. Theory tries to cash in without a WWE contract

A few weeks ago on RAW, Theory was in the middle of a brawl when his briefcase opened and it was revealed that there was no contract inside. This was seen as a botch at the time, but it could be used as part of an angle for SummerSlam where Theory forgets his contract.

The star could head to the ring with his briefcase and attempt to cash in on Roman Reigns or Lesnar, but when the referee opens the case to find the contract that he needs to make it a sanctioned match, it isn't in there.

There would then be a mystery on WWE TV surrounding who had taken the contract, and if someone else could use it for their own championship match.

