5 Ways to book Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

This match needs to be special.

16 Mar 2017

After months and months of build up and anticipation, we're just a few weeks away from former best friends Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens going one-on-one for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33. It's a huge, huge match and one that a lot of fans will probably be looking forward to seeing more than any other contest on the card.

That's not surprising either, as the slow burn behind Owens' betrayal and Jericho's inevitable reaction was fantastic. Some will say it was predictable, while others will say it was done too soon, but whichever way you look at it, this has been a masterpiece from start to finish. Honestly, you could make an entire DVD out of this feud right now.

So what's next? Well, the match of course. With so many people expecting Owens to walk out of Orlando as the US Champion, it's going to be incredibly interesting to see whether the WWE sticks with that idea or throws us a huge curve ball much like they did with the Jericho vs. Styles match last year.

Either way, it's in with a great chance of stealing the show at the Citrus Bowl. With that being said, here are five ways to book Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens.

#1 Jericho fluke

This is by far the riskiest option of them all, and it's one that would probably anger many fans. In this instance, we'd have Owens dominate for pretty much the entire match, barring a few minutes where Jericho gets the upper hand here and there. Then, when Owens goes for the pop-up powerbomb to end the feud once again for all, he gets caught.

Whether it be through a codebreaker or a schoolboy roll up, Y2J gets an undeserving victory that sends the Prizefighter into a fit of absolute rage. He proceeds to destroy Jericho all around ringside, completely sending him off the deep end when it comes to his stability.

Then, the next night on Raw, he can go straight into demanding his Universal Championship rematch. Speaking of Owens losing his mind.