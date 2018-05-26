Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 ways to book Jason Jordan when he returns from injury

    According to rumours, Jordan could be back very soon indeed!

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 10:10 IST
    4.67K

    Seth Rollins' big return could be a very interesting affair
    Jason Jordan's big return could be a very interesting affair

    Injuries certainly can derail momentum in a big way, especially if you are a WWE superstar midway through a push. Jason Jordan was once a part of American Alpha but then was separated from his partner, Chad Gable, embarking on a very different story. The plotline- he was Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. The sky was the limit for the talented young man.

    And then, right before WrestleMania season, he was injured. One wonders what match he would have been booked in had Jordan never been injured. Maybe a singles match with his kayfabe dad, WWE RAW GM Kurt Angle?

    Whatever the case may be, it is being speculated that Jordan could be back as soon as Monday. If that is when he makes his big return, what program will he be booked in?

    I look at 5 possibilities in this article...

    #5 Father vs. son feud

    Could Jordan only return to take Kurt Angle out?
    Jason Jordan had to miss months of action because he was injured mid-way through a push. Injuries can change a man, for the better or the worse. Could Jordan's injury spur him on to a big heel turn very soon? And there's no better way to turn heel than to take out crowd favourite superstar, Kurt Angle.

    A match between Angle and Jordan could potentially take place at SummerSlam this year. It would be the biggest match Jordan has ever been booked in, thereby establishing him as a top-tier talent. It would also give Angle a chance to perform in a singles match and I'm sure he'll be thrilled to do the job.

    Yes, the outcome must have Angle taking the three count. It would essentially be a passing of the torch.



    WWE Raw American Alpha Seth Rollins Jason Jordan
    Page 1 of 5 Next
