5 Ways To Book Kurt Angle's Return To RAW

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.79K   //    23 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

Could we see Angle make a return to the ring?
Kurt Angle is currently on vacation. As RAW burns under the tyrannical and corrupt regime of Constable Corbin, Kurt Angle remains at home, thanks to Stephanie McMahon's orders. The question remains- how long does his vacation last? Believe it or not, many of our readers have asked for information about Kurt Angle's return!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The fact of the matter is that Angle remains a favourite of the WWE Universe to this day. A man who has sacrificed life and limb for our entertainment, Angle is a once in a lifetime athlete. Plus, it's always great when there's a babyface in charge of your brand.

So how does WWE book Kurt Angle's return, then? In this article, I shall suggest 5 possible means.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

#5 Team Angle vs. Team Corbin (Survivor Series)

Now, this is a very likely possibility
With Super Show-Down, Evolution and Crown Jewel on the horizon, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that Survivor Series is less than 2 months away. While WWE may have booked RAW vs. SmackDown matches in the past, this time there may be a change. What if Angle returns and books a match to determine who the final authority on RAW will be?

This could lead to a battle between a team of 5 superstars led by Kurt Angle taking on Baron Corbin's team of 5 superstars. It would give a lot of superstars an opportunity to be on the card. It would also allow for some drama to build that could carry all the way to WrestleMania this year.

Most importantly, it would bring Kurt Angle back and allow him to compete in a match where he wouldn't have to take bumps for the entire duration. This could be just the match he needs at this particular stage.


Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
