5 ways to book Roman Reigns after Great Balls of Fire

Whose yard will the Big Dog tread upon next?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 20:18 IST

What lies in store for The Big Dog, in coming months?

Roman Reigns may be the most despised babyface in the history of WWE and perhaps even in professional wrestling history. Because of his strange equation with the WWE Universe, Reigns’ character has seen a myriad of interesting feuds, almost always with the audience rooted against him.

He’s followed the path of goodness and virtue against evil, conniving heels who cut corners to pick up the big win, and yet, Reigns is almost always at the mercy of the WWE Universe, baying for his head with utmost bloodlust. At Great Balls of Fire, he let a darker side of his persona emerge, one that is ruthless and does not always tread the good road when faced with evil.

In the wake of his heinous actions, as he rammed a truck into an ambulance with another man within, we wonder how he can be booked in the months to come, as we head towards Summerslam. Here are 5 distinct possibilities!

#5 The Big Dog vs. Big Cass

Their match would not be a SAWFT encounter

It is clear that WWE has big plans for Big Cass going forward. It may be an interesting idea to book Roman Reigns in a feud with him if Reigns does not show any signs of turning at Raw.

This would certainly be the biggest program that Big Cass has been booked in, and even to have a competitive match with Roman Reigns would elevate him to the moon. Reigns needs competitive opponents as well, and who better than a man with decent mic skills and who’s 7 feet fall.

WWE needs new main event players, and Big Cass could be the next breakout star.