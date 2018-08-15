5 ways to debut Adam Cole on the main roster

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.25K // 15 Aug 2018, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Cole Bay Bay!!

Adam Cole is possibly the biggest and the best superstar on NXT. Adam Cole was one of the biggest names on the Indie Wrestling before arriving in WWE. Since arriving on the main roster, Adam Cole(leader of Undisputed Era) has truly 'shocked the system' with the rest of Undisputed Era on his side.

The current NXT North American Champion is only 28 and has a bright future ahead on the main roster. The rumours suggest that Adam Cole with the rest of the Undisputed Era is heading to the main roster after SummerSlam and will lose their titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

While this is just a rumour, we have seen talented wrestlers getting wasted on the main roster. You can see many NXT stars getting spoiled since arriving on Raw or SmackDown, they haven't done anything. WWE might even damage the most charismatic wrestler and many people don't want this to happen.

Here are the 5 ways WWE can bring Adam Cole to the main roster:

#5. Growing The Undisputed Era into a WWE Bullet Club

The Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era is unarguably the best stable in the WWE right now. The group of Adam Cole(leader), Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong has been dominant on NXT and might look to continue their dominance on the main roster.

But on the main roster, they should add more members to the group, most importantly Finn Balor and the Good Brothers. All of them are currently underrated on the main roster. Joining Undisputed Era will not only give them the success they deserve, it will also give us a great stable we have all been waiting for since the last 8 years. Also, two Undisputed Era leaders might work and may rule WWE together.

It might become the Bullet Club of WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT