Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 ways to debut Adam Cole on the main roster

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.25K   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:02 IST

Ent
Adam Cole Bay Bay!!

Adam Cole is possibly the biggest and the best superstar on NXT. Adam Cole was one of the biggest names on the Indie Wrestling before arriving in WWE. Since arriving on the main roster, Adam Cole(leader of Undisputed Era) has truly 'shocked the system' with the rest of Undisputed Era on his side.

The current NXT North American Champion is only 28 and has a bright future ahead on the main roster. The rumours suggest that Adam Cole with the rest of the Undisputed Era is heading to the main roster after SummerSlam and will lose their titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

While this is just a rumour, we have seen talented wrestlers getting wasted on the main roster. You can see many NXT stars getting spoiled since arriving on Raw or SmackDown, they haven't done anything. WWE might even damage the most charismatic wrestler and many people don't want this to happen.

Here are the 5 ways WWE can bring Adam Cole to the main roster:

#5. Growing The Undisputed Era into a WWE Bullet Club

Enter ca
The Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era is unarguably the best stable in the WWE right now. The group of Adam Cole(leader), Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong has been dominant on NXT and might look to continue their dominance on the main roster.

But on the main roster, they should add more members to the group, most importantly Finn Balor and the Good Brothers. All of them are currently underrated on the main roster. Joining Undisputed Era will not only give them the success they deserve, it will also give us a great stable we have all been waiting for since the last 8 years. Also, two Undisputed Era leaders might work and may rule WWE together.

It might become the Bullet Club of WWE.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Bullet Club Undisputed Era John Cena Adam Cole WWE Network WWE Points To Note
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
From Delhi, India True WWE fan. Love John Cena, but think Styles is the best. 18 years old. Sorry for the inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
5 must-watch matches of Adam Cole before WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Adam Cole on his NXT debut, dream WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Adam Cole talks about the differences between...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions in WWE Today
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Adam Cole Should Be "The Guy" For WWE Going...
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars who should not be called up to the main...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us