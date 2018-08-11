Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 ways to debut Aleister Black on the main roster

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.73K   //    11 Aug 2018, 13:58 IST

Aleister Black will shake things up on the main roster

Aleister Black is one of the most talented wrestlers in the WWE. He has the passion, the skills and the knee strikes that make him look great. He also has the gimmick that makes him look like a complete bad-ass.

He recently lost the NXT Title to Tomasso Ciampa and was going to get a rematch at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, but he got injured. He may return after one or two months, but in my view, he is done in NXT. Whenever he returns, he would be seen either on SmackDown or Raw and everyone knows that he is a main-event player.

But, only a few wrestlers survive on the main roster. We have seen it before, many top NXT stars get wasted on the main roster. We have seen what happened to Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Bo Dallas due to poor booking decisions. Here are some ideas to debut Aleister Black to the main roster and how to use him as a top star.

#5. Feud with 'The Demon'

Finn Balor'Demon' and Aleister Black is a dream match for many

Aleister Black himself looks like a demon, so a match against 'The Demon' Finn Balor would be great. The fans have always wanted these two demons to go against each other and tear the house down, which they definitely will.

While Balor has lacked behind in feuds and has been in a bad position on Raw, a feud with Black will also elevate him. It will also help both men gain credibility as a performer. The match will help Aleister more and if he wins, he might become a top star in the company and first-ever wrestler to defeat The Demon on the main roster. Everyone would love to see Finn Balor's demon 'Fade to Black'(rather than Reigns defeating the demon).

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
From Delhi, India True WWE fan. Love John Cena, but think Styles is the best. 18 years old. Sorry for the inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
