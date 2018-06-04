5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw

Raw has seen a considerable dip in quality in the recent past. Here's how to fix it.

It's time.

After another underwhelming preview posted on WWE.com, tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw once again looks like it will be entirely forgettable, except in how bad it might turn out to be, that is. As has become all too often the norm, nothing feels like it matters on Monday nights, giving the viewer few reasons to want to tune in to watch the show.

The situation has completely reversed since WrestleMania and the superstar shakeup. Beforehand, SmackDown was the unwatchable show. Now, it's Raw. The situation is dire. All things are conspiring together to sink the red brand - an absentee champion, a ceiling put on the most popular babyfaces on the show, no true top heel, an invisible tag team division, and a women's division being dragged down by its champion.

What can be done to fix this situation?

#1 Book some actual tag team matches

Aside from the "B team's" over-celebrations, there's not been much tag team action on either show. This is in stark contrast to last year when tag team wrestling was consistently good in an up-and-down year.

So why not just do what the company did last year and showcase some tag teams? On a three-hour show, there's certainly time to do so, especially when segments like last week's barbecue food fight and Lashley's sisters the week before were taking up time.

Why are the Authors of Pain invisible? Perhaps things will get better for one of NXT's top tag teams after the filler feud between the Deleters of Worlds and the "B team" is over with. A few run-ins with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler would certainly make for some interesting television.

To make Raw better, the rebuilding of the tag team division needs to come quickly, hopefully immediately after Money in the Bank.