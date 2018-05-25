5 Ways to Make Seth Rollins 'The Guy' in WWE

How can Seth Rollins take Roman Reigns' spot from him?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 18:50 IST

Judging by the response, Rollins is the most over superstar

Many industry experts claim that WWE cannot get their superstars over anymore. The two exceptions to this rule are perhaps Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan. Both men receive massive organic reactions when they step out to compete. Both men have gotten over, despite the booking.

While Roman Reigns may be pushed as 'the guy' in WWE, it is clear that the audience is far more firmly in support of Rollins as their guy. He's a far better in-ring performer and promo, and the audience actually likes him. Yet, he is stuck in the mid-card with the Intercontinental Championship.

In this article, I shall suggest 5 ways to get him over as 'the guy', in the coming months. Here's a checklist of what he needs to do, to become the face of the company, going forward.

If WWE does all of the points mentioned below, Seth Rollins could lead WWE into a glorious new era.

#5 Losing the Intercontinental Championship

The mid-card title makes Rollins seem like merely a mid-card performer

Yes, I'm as big a fan of the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge as you probably are. To me, it is the best thing on RAW by a big margin. And yet, the association with the Intercontinental Championship just diminishes the value of Seth Rollins. It makes him appear like he's in a lower bracket as compared to the competitors for the Universal Championship.

Rollins needs to lose the Intercontinental Championship to ascend a level. Someone like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Finn Balor could certainly do wonders with the title. They certainly need it more than he presently does.

This would allow Rollins to step up to the next level and challenge for the Universal Title. It would establish him as 'The Guy' and not just one of the top guys in the RAW brand currently.