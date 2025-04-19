5 ways Triple H can make WrestleMania 41 the best one ever

Wrestling fever is at its peak, with WrestleMania 41's Night One only a few hours away. Compared to last year's build, the excitement levels are not as high as many fans expected in January.

Ad

Nonetheless, WWE has produced some of its best WrestleMania events with less-than-stellar builds to the show. Hence, all hope is not lost, because Triple H can put together two of the greatest evenings in the history of sports entertainment.

This will be a tall task, considering the underwhelming build and the long list of great Manias preceding WrestleMania 41, but here are five ways The Game can up the ante for this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#5. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley main-event WrestleMania Night One

While there is universal consensus that Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena should main event Night Two of WrestleMania, there has been much discussion and criticism regarding Triple H's choice to book CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the headline act of Mania Saturday.

With no World Championship on the line, the stakes don't seem to warrant the spot. WWE is relying on the star power of all three men to sell the match. In contrast, the Women's World Championship Triple Threat has the stakes, build, and support to close the first night.

Ad

Punk himself believes that IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley should close Mania Saturday. There is a slight possibility that Hunter could change the headliner at the last minute to appease fans.

This would require some creativity. Fueled by his hatred for Punk, Rollins could unleash a backstage assault before the show goes on-air. The Straight-Edge Superstar could be deemed unfit to compete for Night One. A dirty move like this could cement The Visionary's heel turn.

Ad

Furthermore, an alliance between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman has been teased, and The Wise Man could collude with The Visionary to keep Punk out of the main event.

Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns could be moved to Night Two, whereas the Women's World Championship Triple Threat could go on last. Much criticism has been drawn due to the company's unwillingness to give female talent the headline spot for The Show of Shows.

Ad

Such a move wouldn't only build hype for WrestleMania Sunday, it would give women the spotlight they deserve.

#4. Pat McAfee accepts Randy Orton's open challenge

Ad

Randy Orton has announced that he will compete at WrestleMania. On SmackDown, a desperate Orton challenged anyone in the locker room to step up to battle him at The Show of Shows.

Popular fan options have ranged from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to the returning Aleister Black. However, Triple H may pull off a mini-surprise by booking Pat McAfee as Orton's opponent.

Celebrity appearances are a staple of Mania, and McAfee is in town. Furthermore, Orton also referred to the energetic commentator as the second-best punter in WWE, which could have a wider purpose in the scheme of things.

Ad

McAfee could interrupt Orton, leading to a one-on-one match between the two. It won't be a classic, but considering the entertaining capabilities of both men, it would certainly be a viral segment.

#3. Dominik Mysterio betrays Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship

Despite having the least momentum, Dominik Mysterio is the WWE Universe's choice to win the Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania and clinch the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

However, Finn Balor stands in his way. The Prince wants the championship for himself, and Balor walks in with much momentum. Unfortunately, he may be in for an unpleasant surprise.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could come to the ring during the closing moments of the match. Balor could hit Bron Breakker with the Coup de Grâce, but Morgan could pull The Prince out of the ring.

Dirty Dom could send his friend into the steel steps and pin the fallen Breakker for the three-count. Betrayals are a key element of great storytelling and cinematic narratives. The Judgment Day's complete implosion could provide the same at Mania.

Ad

#2. Hunter should give the potential show-stealing bouts sufficient time to reach the next level

WWE Superstars bring their A-game to WrestleMania, and fans expect the best wrestling to take place at The Show of Shows. If given sufficient time, good matches can reach the next level.

Mania 41 has several potential show-stealers on its card. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul could be a barn-burner. Both men are athletic and incredible within the ropes. Styles has had many good matches at The Show of Shows, but none of his previous matchups have achieved the standards set for him.

Ad

If Hunter gives them sufficient time and liberty, a spot-fest could follow to steal the show at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Other potential show-stealers include Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano, and the Fatal-Four Way for the IC Championship.

#1. John Cena wins his 17th World Championship upon interference from Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

Ad

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is arguably the most important match on the WrestleMania 41 card. This is set to be Cena's final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It occurs in the most unusual of circumstances with The Champ as the detestable heel with no love-lost for the fans.

Nonetheless, fans expect drama to unfold during this massive WWE Championship match. Cena has already teased the appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin on Instagram. The Rock's interference is only natural considering his hatred of The American Nightmare.

Ad

The sight of Austin Stunning Cena and staring down The Final Boss one final time would set the Allegiant Stadium on fire. However, this story will not have a happy ending.

Despite interference from The Rattlesnake, Cena will still prevail over Rhodes to win his 17th World Champion, walking away as the "Last Real Champion."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shiraz Aslam Shiraz Aslam is an aspiring writer and future doctor based in Pakistan. Ever since he was four years old, he has been watching WWE, which has become an integral part of his life.



In June 2018, Aslam joined the Sportskeeda Family as a WWE feature writer. One of the youngest active writers on the platform, he is committed to providing his readers with high-quality content while taking his writing career a step forward. Over the years, the enthusiastic journalist has amassed millions of reads.



To keep up-to-date with his latest work, Follow him here and on Twitter. Know More