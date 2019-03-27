×
5 ways Vince McMahon could double-cross Kofi Kingston again before WrestleMania

Rohit Nath
3.34K   //    27 Mar 2019, 08:49 IST

The Chairman wonders aloud whether Woods and Big E can put Kofi in the WWE Title Match at WrestleMania, and he says Kingston will get his championship match at WrestleMania if they can win a Gauntlet Match tonight!

From the look of things, Kofi Kingston has officially done it. He's cemented his spot at WrestleMania and it seems absolutely out of the realm of possibility that he could be screwed over again.

On the penultimate episode of SmackDown Live before WrestleMania, Vince McMahon continued to berate Kingston along with Daniel Bryan, saying that in his mind, he's always going to be a B+ Player. However, he did give The New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E an opportunity to win it for Kofi Kingston and send him to WrestleMania.

With the third gauntlet match in a little over a month, The New Day did successfully overcome a barrage of teams, sending Kofi Kingston to WrestleMania. Vince McMahon seemingly confirmed that Kingston will, in fact, go to WrestleMania.

However, with the random SmackDown Women's title change, crazier things can happen in WWE and don't be surprised if Mr McMahon pulls another fast one over Kingston and The New Day. Here's how he can still screw them over.

#5 Announce that he's the special guest referee at WrestleMania

WWE Photo

Wouldn't this be a twist, if any? Kofi Kingston's spot at WrestleMania may be cemented, but the fact of the matter is that McMahon can still screw him over in other ways. In storyline, he wants to keep the best possible box office draw as WWE Champion, and it's in his "best interest" to make sure that a "B+ Player" like Kofi Kingston doesn't become WWE Champion.

As a result, he would put on the referee's shirt for the first time in three and a half years, all in an attempt to try to screw over Kingston at the grandest stage of them all. However, WWE being WWE, it would be a great way to make Kofi Kingston's eventual win mean even more.

Rohit Nath
