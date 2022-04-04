5 ways WrestleMania Sunday could be better than WrestleMania Saturday

WrestleMania 38 is finally underway, and it proved to be an exciting dose of entertainment on Saturday. However, it's not over yet.

The spectacular event will continue on Sunday, April 3rd. Multiple blockbuster matches have been announced and fans are ready for a thrill ride.

Major stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles will compete on the Grandest Stage of them All in amazing matches.

There are also possibilities of several returns, confrontations, and debuts. Here, we have five ways WrestleMania Sunday could be better than WrestleMania Saturday.

#5. Possibility of returns and debuts

Lee Sanders @TheRCWRShow #NXTStandAndDeliver #standanddeliver Awwwww. What a great moment. It truly is the end of the Gold & Black Era on that note. Helluva ride but these new kids representing NXT are doing a decent job so far. Thank you Tomasso Ciampa Awwwww. What a great moment. It truly is the end of the Gold & Black Era on that note. Helluva ride but these new kids representing NXT are doing a decent job so far. Thank you Tomasso Ciampa! #NXTStandAndDeliver #standanddeliver https://t.co/ceBA28r02I

Night One of WrestleMania did not disappoint as it contained some amazing matches, and fans also witnessed the returns of Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, Sunday could be even better. At the NXT Stand and Deliver premium live event, fans saw the last goodbye of Tommaso Ciampa. With his main roster move being confirmed, The Show of Shows is the perfect opportunity to make his presence felt.

Also, stars like Elias, Bayley, and Asuka haven't made an appearance in a long time, so one of them could realistically make a comeback on Sunday.

#4. Better storylines

The first night showcased some of the most interesting storylines meeting their end, but Sunday might have some better feuds in store.

The involvement of Vince McMahon in the feud between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory has made it one of the most interesting storylines on the card. Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn's long-term booking has also won the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Both of these storylines will meet their end on the night two of WrestleMania 38.

With such spectacular stories with amazing twists and turns concluding on night two, it might indeed prove to be better than night one.

#3. Possibly better matches

The triple threat tag team match could steal the show on April 3rd

The second night might possibly have better matches booked to take place.

The Rated Superstar Edge surprisingly turned heel on AJ Styles by attacking him with a low blow and two con-chairs-to's. Fans have wanted to witness this dream match for ages and it will finally happen on Sunday.

The RAW Tag Team Titles will be defended in a star-studded triple threat tag team match featuring RK-Bro, The Street Profits, and The Alpha Academy.

Fans have already seen a preview of how great triple threat tag team matches can be on a recent episode of RAW in a match between RK-Bro, Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins, and The Alpha Academy.

Something similar could take place and the match could end up stealing the show. The other matches on the card look promising as well.

#2. The Biggest WrestleMania Match in history

Lesnar and Reigns will battle to crown a new unified champion

On Sunday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Take All" Championship Unification match in the main event of the show.

These titans have been rivals for years and this edition of their rivalry probably has more twists and turns than ever, thanks to the unexpected change of characters of Lesnar and Reigns.

The involvement of Paul Heyman has made this match even better. To this day, it’s not easy to predict the true loyalty of the wiseman.

This epic battle will take place on the second night, increasing the possibility of the show being better than its first half.

#1. Another legend could make an appearance on WrestleMania Sunday

Could The Great One show up at WrestleMania Sunday?

The first night saw the amazing return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Could the second night offer yet another return from a superstar from the past?

Fans have been waiting to see a confrontation between The Rock and Roman Reigns ever since the latter turned heel in 2020. The Grandest Stage of them All is the perfect place for The Great One to make a comeback and confront his corrupt cousin.

The dream match is rumored to take place at the 39th edition of the Show of Shows. The Rock previously confronted John Cena at WrestleMania 27 to fix a match for the following year, and he could pull-off the same stunt once again.

It seems far fetched, but the possibility still exists. If The People's Champion appears, this year's Showcase of The Immortals will go down as one of the best editions of the show in history.

