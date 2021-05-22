5 Ways WWE could book the return of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was last seen on WWE programming last month on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. He returned to The Firefly Fun House following The Fiend's loss to Randy Orton at the Show Of Shows this year.

Wyatt has since been on the sidelines once again, but this time it appears that he may have requested time off to work on his mental well-being. In his absence, Alexa Bliss appears to have taken over his role as the supernatural being on Monday Night RAW.

Wyatt will obviously make his return to WWE TV when he is ready. Even though his recent run has left him in a tough position, there are a few ways the Universal Champion can rise from the ashes.

The following list looks at just five ways that WWE could book the return of Bray Wyatt.

#5 Bray Wyatt could target Randy Orton once again

Bray Wyatt wasn't the man who lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania; instead, it was The Fiend. It's currently unclear whether or not Wyatt's alter-ego will return to WWE programming now that Alexa Bliss has seemingly filled his role.

Wyatt could instead make his return and be the man who calls out Orton on behalf of The Fiend. The Viper has since stepped into a storyline with Riddle where the duo looks to be forming quite a formidable tag team.

It depends on how long Wyatt will be away from TV since he could return at SummerSlam and target Orton once again.

Wyatt has several options when it comes to making his return to Monday Night RAW, but since The Fiend's loss at WrestleMania was such a big shock, it seems like the feud was never truly finished.

Orton has moved forward from his rivalry with The Fiend quite quickly and hasn't talked about it since.

Bray Wyatt returning as himself rather than his alter-ego could open this feud up once more. This return could also allow the two men to have the cinematic match that they wanted down the line.

