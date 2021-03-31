5 Ways WWE could book the return of Brie and Nikki Bella 

Brie and Nikki Bella are now WWE Hall of Famers after they both became Divas Champion during their legendary careers. The Bella Twins have also gone on to push the Women's Division forward to a new generation, with both "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" on the E! Network.

Nowadays, both women are mothers and successful businesswomen outside of the company. But the former champions have made it clear that they would be open to returning to WWE in the future.

Of course, Nikki and Brie retired from WWE in 2019 before it was revealed that both stars were expecting children. Nikki went on to give birth to her first son, Matteo last year, while Brie also welcomed her second child, Buddy into the world.

It's been almost a year since Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed new additions to their family, so it could be time for WWE to start planning the return of the twins. Here are just five potential ways the Bellas could come back to WWE.

#5. Nikki Bella and Charlotte pick up where they left off in WWE in 2015

Nikki Bella became the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time in 2015 before she was defeated by Charlotte Flair at WWE Night of Champions. Bella then failed to regain her Championship at Hell in a Cell before she went on hiatus from WWE for nearly a year.

Interestingly, Bella then made her return on SmackDown, where she went on to feud with both Carmella and Ronda Rousey. But she has failed to cross paths with Charlotte over the past six years.

Advertisement

Nikki Bella doesn't put the Figure-4 headlock on with Flair..... #GeneticallyChampion — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 26, 2015

At the moment, Charlotte is in the position where she could miss WrestleMania because she was recently sidelined with COVID-19. WWE has replaced The Queen in the RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka with Rhea Ripley.

It's unclear when Charlotte will be welcomed back to WWE programming. But if the company wants a ready-made feud, Nikki Bella could easily step up and challenge the most decorated female wrestler of all time.

After all, Nikki was once the longest-reigning Divas Champion, and she gave Charlotte her first main roster Women's Championship. By revisiting this feud, WWE could bring the story full circle.

1 / 5 NEXT