5 ways WWE has brought a sense of normalcy to their shows 

The ongoing pandemic has left professional sports at a virtual standstill over the last couple of months, but WWE doesn't seem to have the same problem. In fact, while most sports organizations are actively trying to figure out how to start or even end their season, WWE has been plowing along.

Not only has this allowed fans to escape from reality over the last couple of months, it has also given them a much-needed sense of normalcy as well. A sense of normalcy that has allowed them to enjoy the thing they love the most as they navigate this difficult time.

With that being said and WWE doing an amazing job of keeping their fan base entertained, here are five things the company has done to maintain a sense of normalcy. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if WWE has done a great job of projecting normalcy.

#5 Maintaining a comedy element

WWE has done their best to maintain a comedy element with their product

It's no secret that there isn't a lot to laugh about right now and while that might be mostly true, WWE is trying their hardest to be the exception. Humor is subjective and not everything is going to be a hit with the audience, but WWE is continuing to try and make fans laugh during this difficult time period.

In fact, between the insanity of a Firefly Funhouse match, a game show type Money in the Bank ladder match and R-Truth's ongoing battle with Akira Tozawa for his 24/7 Title, the company has done their best to bring comedy to the fans. Whether it always connects or not doesn't matter. What does is that they are trying!

In the end, WWE is doing their best to bring smiles to fans faces and they are doing a great job of that.