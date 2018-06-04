5 Ways WWE can book Braun Strowman

After Money in the Bank, what would be next for Braun Strowman?

Jitesh Puri CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 17:02 IST 563 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Monster Among Men - Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular and over Superstars on the WWE main roster. He has been on a roll since he became a singles competitor.

He made his WWE debut as the fourth member of The Wyatt Family. In fact, he had appeared on TV before as one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds". He immediately made an impact by attacking Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns on an episode of RAW.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Moving on, he remained a part of the Wyatt Family for a number of weeks. After the brand split in 2016, Strowman was drafted to RAW whereas the rest of the members remained on Smackdown Live.

Since then he has dominated the RAW roster and also won the RAW Tag Team Titles with a 10-year old boy. He challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship on two occasions but failed to defeat him. He recently qualified for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match 2018. And there are many chances that the Monster Among Men might win the contract.

Braun Strowman has done so much but he can still be booked even better. So let's look at 5 ways in which the WWE can book Braun Strowman!

#1 Heel Turn

He is a current fan favourite

Braun Strowman had debuted as a Bad Guy. But soon after seeing the reaction he gets from the audience, he was immediately turned face.

He has been a fan favourite from the start of 2018. And his catchphrases like "I'm not finished with you!" and "Get This Hands" are immensely popular among the fans. Even if Strowman is facing a fan favourite, he always gets cheered more than his opponent.

If WWE decides to turn him heel, then he can be potrayed as even more dangerous than he is now. He knows how to play the Bad Guy.

Moreover, a heel nature perfectly suits his gimmick of destroying anyone in his path. Booking him as a heel will give WWE an opponent for the top babyfaces.