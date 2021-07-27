5 ways WWE can book John Cena and Finn Balor in the Universal Title picture on the road to SummerSlam 

The road to WWE SummerSlam is hotting up, especially for John Cena and Finn Balor. Both superstars have challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns and will make up SmackDown's world title picture heading into the event.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Reigns rejected Cena's challenge for a Universal Title match at The Biggest Event of the Summer. He was then confronted by Balor, whose own challenge was accepted by The Tribal Chief. This was an unexpected twist, opening up a host of possibilities for the road to SummerSlam.

Finn Balor's inclusion in the feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena is intriguing, to say the least. But how big of a role will he play heading into the August supershow? It could range anywhere, from a momentary distraction to a starring role at SummerSlam.

Here are five ways WWE could book the Universal Championship picture between Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Finn Balor on the road to SummerSlam.

#5 WWE books Roman Reigns vs. John Cena vs. Finn Balor at SummerSlam

Despite the different responses to their respective challenges, both John Cena and Finn Balor could get a shot at the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Balor might be next in line to take on Roman Reigns, although WWE has not confirmed the match for either SmackDown or SummerSlam. If the Irishman's challenge was for the pay-per-view, expect Cena to get in the way of a singles match between him and Reigns.

The 16-time WWE World Champion likely wouldn't take too kindly to Finn Balor's challenge. He can use his supposed influence to make the Universal Title match a triple threat. It could be done to reduce the risk of a potential injury to John Cena, who has become quite a busy man in Hollywood.

He has returned to the ring recently, having wrestled in a couple of six-man tag team matches with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, against Roman Reigns and The Usos. Could his SummerSlam match also be multi-man?

Furthermore, if Balor is included in the heavily touted Reigns-Cena match, he will most likely take the pinfall. It would keep both megastars strong, no matter who wins. Perhaps, Cena could win his 17th world title at SummerSlam after pinning Balor, before dropping it back to Reigns at WWE's next pay-per-view.

Edited by Kaushik Das