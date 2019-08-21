5 Ways WWE can boost NXT for USA Network premiere

NXT on USA Network

This week WWE made the breaking announcement that the NXT brand has graduated to television, and will make its premiere on September 18th on USA Network.

While many people in WWE have expressed congratulations to NXT for taking the next step in the brand's evolution and transition to TV, some people feel the move was made to counter-program All Elite Wrestling which will be making its TV debut on October 2nd on TNT.

With NXT making the move to USA Network and expanding to a two-hour live show, let's take a look at five ways WWE can boost the NXT show before its big premiere on September 18th.

#5 Move 205 Live to NXT

WWE 205 Live

The WWE 205 Live show, which airs immediately after SmackDown Live on WWE Network, showcases the Cruiserweight talents in WWE and often features some of the best in-ring action across WWE's numerous brands.

However, the show has struggled to gain an audience with mainstream viewers, and there are a few factors which might contribute to the sluggish viewership numbers. To begin with, 205 Live airs immediately after WWE SmackDown Live at 10 pm EST, which might be too late for younger viewers, or viewers who have to be up early the next day for work.

Secondly, 205 Live airs on WWE Network, which of course does not get as much exposure as a channel like USA Network.

Finally, 205 Live lost a solid amount of momentum when WWE stopped featuring the Cruiserweights on Raw, leaving the brand struggling to connect with audiences.

With NXT expanding to two hours, the roster will no doubt need to be filled out, and moving the Cruiserweight division to the show could add more star power and in-ring bravado which would fit the overall vibe of NXT.

