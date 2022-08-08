5 ways WWE can bring Veer back to Monday Night RAW 

Veer Mahaan, one of WWE's fastest-rising superstars of 2022, hasn't been active in several weeks. However, that may not be the case for much longer.

After months of promotion, the 34-year-old made his highly-anticipated re-debut on the April 4, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW. During the show, he established himself as a monster heel by attacking Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. He would then continue to munch on The Mysterios and other lower-card wrestlers.

Despite his dominant showings, Veer's presence kept diminishing over the summer. From being a force to be reckoned with to participating in backstage skits, Veer Mahaan slowly disappeared from TV.

However, with WWE SummerSlam 2022 in the rearview, the Indian Superstar may soon get to showcase his talent in the squared ring again. Here are five logical ways for him to make his return to the red brand.

#5 Continue his romance angle with Sarah Schreiber

From The Great Khali's kiss cam to Braun Strowman becoming a tag team champion alongside a 10-year-old, WWE loves displaying their monsters' soft sides. The same seems to be the case with Veer.

Prior to his absence, he was involved in a strange segment. He sneaked up on backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber and said, "Boo!" before walking away. The segment made rounds on social media, making the WWE Universe wonder if they'd get to see a Beauty and the Beast type of angle.

The Lion himself seemed pretty excited to have gotten a chance to show his range.

The world hasn’t seen my other side yet. Yes, we’re trying to show the world that Veer Mahaan isn’t just a scary guy that walks around in the ring. We’re trying to show our audience that Veer is not just a beast and an angry man, he has other sides," Veer said. (H/T Daily Star)

Surprisingly, there were no follow-ups to the aforementioned segment in the later episodes. So, it isn't too far-fetched to expect this storyline to develop upon Veer's return to RAW.

#4 Turn into the muscle of a top heel

Seeing a behemoth as a cowardly heel heater isn't something new. However, if booked correctly, such pairings can do wonders for both superstars involved.

Although Veer has been operating solo since his return in April, that might change very soon. As evident from the last few weeks, the top of the card on RAW is quite stacked. For starters, he could align with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and become a roadblock in Riddle's way. Rollins's pre-pandemic faction with Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain proved how well he could work in a boss-type capacity.

Additionally, The Lion could also become Theory's muscle. Mr. Money in the Bank is currently feuding with a number of Superstars across RAW and SmackDown. He could use all the help he can get at the moment.

#3 Stand up to The Almighty

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will continue to dominate!



I will restore order to the



Nation stand up! 🏾 🏾 @WWE I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle #AllMighty Nation stand up! I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle! #AllMighty Nation stand up! 👊🏾👊🏾 @WWE https://t.co/fcG8fNo74u

Everyone loves a good hoss rivalry. Interestingly, the red brand has plenty of big men ready to rough one another up. This could leave an open door for a Veer/Bobby Lashley program.

Regardless of whether or not Lashley retains the United States Championship tonight, a feud with the Indian Superstar could be the next chapter in his career. Furthermore, Lashley's recent feud with Omos proved that he can guide an up-and-comer through an entertaining program.

It goes without saying that a win over the two-time WWE Champion could be Mahaan's gateway to the main-event scene.

#2 Reform Indus Sher with WWE NXT's Sanga

WWE is currently lacking in terms of tag teams. Moreover, most of the credible duos on the main roster have already squared off against each other multiple times.

So, it's high time WWE introduces new teams to the division. One way to do it is by pairing up two singles stars. WWE could call up Sanga from NXT 2.0 and reunite him with his Indus Sher partner, Veer. The duo made their NXT TV debut in early 2020 by going straight after the brand's tag team champions.

The company could potentially pair these two up on the main roster and utilize them to their full potential.

#1 Become the next Bill Goldberg

Could Veer follow in the footsteps of The Icon upon his return?

Goldberg is what one calls a once-in-a-generation Superstar. While the WWE Hall-of-Famer was never a gifted technician, his presence made up for every area he lacked in. That is why he is touted as one of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time.

WWE could re-create a megastar akin to Goldberg. If so, it should start off with Veer getting a soft character reboot upon his return to Monday Night RAW. He could dominate competitors and lower-card performers to rack up some wins before going for the big fish. Or maybe he could even get an opportunity to face The Myth himself at an upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

