5 ways WWE can fully maximise Dolph Ziggler's heel turn

Dolph Ziggler will continue to struggle as a heel in WWE until he follows these five steps.

Dolph Ziggler has yet to fulfil his full potential as a heel

For the first time in over three and a half years, Dolph Ziggler turned heel on the Jan. 3 edition of SmackDown Live, in a character transformation that was long overdue. He had been stale as a babyface for so many years that there was hope among fans that going rogue would revitalise his career.

While turning him heel was definitely the smartest booking decision, the follow-up has been relatively poor since then. He has been stuck in a lousy mid card feud with Apollo Crews and Kalisto, most recently squaring off against them in a Handicap match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Thankfully, there is still time for WWE to right the wrongs they have made with the former World Heavyweight champion. These are the five best ways WWE can fully maximise his heel turn.

#5 Incorporating aggression into his character

Dolph Ziggler has laid waste to Apollo Crews on countless occasions

The biggest knock against Dolph Ziggler at the moment is that he virtually isn't any different as a heel than he was as a babyface. He still struts down to the ring with a smile on his face and only snaps when he loses matches in the matter of a minute.

Sure, having him batter babyfaces such as Apollo Crews and Kalisto with chairs constantly makes him out to be a badass, but the buck stops there. He needs to do much more than that in order to convince fans that he's a changed man, and incorporating more aggression into his in-ring arsenal would be a step in the right direction.

The fire Ziggler showed in his heated confrontation with Jerry Lawler last month on SmackDown was wonderful, and that's what we need from him more often. Even in the past as a heel, he has been all about bragging and boasting, but adopting an edge this time around will ensure this heel run isn't the same as his last.